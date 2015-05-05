Law firm doesn't owe bonus to attorney it fired - 7th Circuit

(Reuters) - A longtime medical malpractice attorney cannot recover bonuses for 170 breast-implant cases he handled for a law firm that fired him in 2007, a U.S. appeals court held Monday.

Lawrence Hess said his employment contract with the firm now known as Kanoski Bresney promised him 40 percent of revenue “generated” by his work on those cases, which he estimated was worth more than $1 million. The Springfield, Illinois-based law firm said he was not entitled to any bonus on fees it received after his termination.

