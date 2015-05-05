FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Noble Energy says 29 percent of 2016 production hedged
#Market News
May 5, 2015 / 3:15 PM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Noble Energy says 29 percent of 2016 production hedged

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 5 (Reuters) - Noble Energy Inc

* CEO says plans to drill two exploration wells in Falkland Islands this year

* CEO says should be cash flow neutral by middle of 2015

* CEO says should exit 2015 “on a nice trajectory”

* Says 29 percent of 2016 production hedged

* Chief Executive David Stover says will add second completion crew later this year in DJ Basin

* CEO has already received 20 percent savings from suppliers year-to-date

* CEO says meeting budgeted well costs for 2015

* CEO says plan to run one operated rig in Marcellus in second half of 2015

* Says Rio Grande project in U.S. Gulf on track to have first production in fourth quarter Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By Ernest Scheyder)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
