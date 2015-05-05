FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-EOG Resources CEO says right decision to defer fracking
#Market News
May 5, 2015 / 4:12 PM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-EOG Resources CEO says right decision to defer fracking

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

May 5 (Reuters) - EOG Resources Inc

* CEO says having ‘good success’ getting new leases in emerging shale plays

* CEO: ‘We are evaluating tactical acquisition candidates’

* EOG Resources plans to complete 345 wells in Eagle Ford shale this year, down 35 percent from last year

* EOG Resources has cut Eagle Ford well costs 10 percent so far this year

* EOG Resources cutting number of rigs in Eagle Ford this year to 15 from 23 in January

* CEO: ‘We believe there is more upside to the forward (oil price) curve than downside’

* CEO says still ‘pretty good spread’ between bid and ask prices for potential buyouts

* Doesn’t expect large M&A deals; does expect rather small transactions

* CEO says oil prices will help decide in third quarter whether to release drilling rigs

* CEO says ‘encouraged’ by recent rise in crude oil prices

* CEO says has not tried any re-fracks of existing wells

* CEO says ‘we believe just drilling a new well ... is the preferred way to go’

* Chief Executive Officer Bill Thomas: ‘Our strategy this year is to be laser-focused on returns’

* CEO says it is the right business decision to defer fracking new wells

* CEO says plans to enter 2016 with 285 wells waiting to be fracked

* CEO says $10 rise in oil prices boosts typical well’s net present value by $300,000

* Says well costs in Permian shale now $6 million, down 22 percent from 2014

* Aims to cut Bakken well costs this year to $7.4 million, 20 percent below 2014 level

* Says drilling activity will slide in Q2, flatten out rest of year

* Says Q1 tax bill was $31 million

* CEO: ‘The reason we have deferred completions is to really substantially increase the rate of return’ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By Ernest Scheyder)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
