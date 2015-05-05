BRIEF-EOG Resources CEO says right decision to defer fracking

May 5 (Reuters) - EOG Resources Inc
* CEO says having ‘good success’ getting new leases in emerging shale plays
* CEO: ‘We are evaluating tactical acquisition candidates’
* EOG Resources plans to complete 345 wells in Eagle Ford shale this year, down 35 percent from last year
* EOG Resources has cut Eagle Ford well costs 10 percent so far this year
* EOG Resources cutting number of rigs in Eagle Ford this year to 15 from 23 in January
* CEO: ‘We believe there is more upside to the forward (oil price) curve than downside’
* CEO says still ‘pretty good spread’ between bid and ask prices for potential buyouts
* Doesn’t expect large M&A deals; does expect rather small transactions
* CEO says oil prices will help decide in third quarter whether to release drilling rigs
* CEO says ‘encouraged’ by recent rise in crude oil prices
* CEO says has not tried any re-fracks of existing wells
* CEO says ‘we believe just drilling a new well ... is the preferred way to go’
* Chief Executive Officer Bill Thomas: ‘Our strategy this year is to be laser-focused on returns’
* CEO says it is the right business decision to defer fracking new wells
* CEO says plans to enter 2016 with 285 wells waiting to be fracked
* CEO says $10 rise in oil prices boosts typical well’s net present value by $300,000
* Says well costs in Permian shale now $6 million, down 22 percent from 2014
* Aims to cut Bakken well costs this year to $7.4 million, 20 percent below 2014 level
* Says drilling activity will slide in Q2, flatten out rest of year
* Says Q1 tax bill was $31 million
* CEO: ‘The reason we have deferred completions is to really substantially increase the rate of return’ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By Ernest Scheyder)