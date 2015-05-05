Cozen O'Connor hires prominent state AG group from Dickstein

(Reuters) - Cozen O‘Connor has hired eight attorneys and two advisers from Dickstein Shapiro’s prominent state attorneys general practice, including group co-leader Bernard Nash, known to the industry as a “godfather” of the practice area, Cozen announced Tuesday.

Snagging the core of Dickstein’s group, the Philadelphia-based firm has brought in as partners Nash, Lori Kalani, JB Kelly, Milton Marquis, Maria Colsey Heard, Ann-Marie Luciano and Chris Allen to its Washington, D.C. office.

