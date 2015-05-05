FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Cozen O'Connor hires prominent state AG group from Dickstein
#Westlaw News
May 5, 2015 / 6:07 PM / 2 years ago

Cozen O'Connor hires prominent state AG group from Dickstein

Christine Simmons

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Cozen O‘Connor has hired eight attorneys and two advisers from Dickstein Shapiro’s prominent state attorneys general practice, including group co-leader Bernard Nash, known to the industry as a “godfather” of the practice area, Cozen announced Tuesday.

Snagging the core of Dickstein’s group, the Philadelphia-based firm has brought in as partners Nash, Lori Kalani, JB Kelly, Milton Marquis, Maria Colsey Heard, Ann-Marie Luciano and Chris Allen to its Washington, D.C. office.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/1IKsrZC

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
