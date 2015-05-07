FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Pillsbury chair plans to step down in December 2016
May 7, 2015 / 12:11 AM / 2 years ago

Pillsbury chair plans to step down in December 2016

Christine Simmons

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Pillsbury Winthrop Shaw Pittman chairman James Rishwain, who was reelected as chair this week, plans to step down from the helm at the end of 2016, the firm said Wednesday.

The announcement comes at a tumultuous time for Pillsbury, which saw the departure of a mostly New York-based corporate group move to Winston & Strawn and other partner exits in recent months. But Pillsbury, in announcing Rishwain’s plans, noted the firm had its most profitable year ever in 2014 and has hired 20 partners this year.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/1EixhqZ

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
