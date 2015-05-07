Pillsbury chair plans to step down in December 2016

(Reuters) - Pillsbury Winthrop Shaw Pittman chairman James Rishwain, who was reelected as chair this week, plans to step down from the helm at the end of 2016, the firm said Wednesday.

The announcement comes at a tumultuous time for Pillsbury, which saw the departure of a mostly New York-based corporate group move to Winston & Strawn and other partner exits in recent months. But Pillsbury, in announcing Rishwain’s plans, noted the firm had its most profitable year ever in 2014 and has hired 20 partners this year.

