Point72 taps former U.S. attorney as general counsel

(Reuters) - Point72 Asset Management LP, the renamed SAC Capital Advisors LP founded by billionaire Steven Cohen, has hired as its new general counsel Kevin O‘Connor, a former U.S. attorney for Connecticut, the firm announced Wednesday.

O‘Connor, 48, served as the top federal prosecutor in Connecticut from 2002 to 2008 until then-president George W. Bush tapped him to serve as associate attorney general until 2009.

