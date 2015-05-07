FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Point72 taps former U.S. attorney as general counsel
#Westlaw News
May 7, 2015 / 5:11 PM / 2 years ago

Point72 taps former U.S. attorney as general counsel

Christine Simmons

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Point72 Asset Management LP, the renamed SAC Capital Advisors LP founded by billionaire Steven Cohen, has hired as its new general counsel Kevin O‘Connor, a former U.S. attorney for Connecticut, the firm announced Wednesday.

O‘Connor, 48, served as the top federal prosecutor in Connecticut from 2002 to 2008 until then-president George W. Bush tapped him to serve as associate attorney general until 2009.

