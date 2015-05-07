FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Apache eyes more Eagle Ford activity at $65 a barrel-CEO
May 7, 2015 / 7:10 PM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Apache eyes more Eagle Ford activity at $65 a barrel-CEO

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 7 (Reuters) - Apache Corp

* CEO says on track to achieve 25 percent reduction in average drilling and completion costs

* Apache CEO says company prepared to ramp up drilling program if oil prices stabilize and cash flow increases

* Apache CEO says company will be a more active driller in the eagle ford when oil approaches $65 a barrel

* Apache CEO says Permian output will gradually increase for the rest of the year at current activity levels Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting by Anna Driver)

