Survey: Slow start for law firms in 2015
May 8, 2015 / 12:46 PM / 2 years ago

Survey: Slow start for law firms in 2015

Christine Simmons

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Large law firms had a slow start to 2015, as revenue growth was modest and demand was essentially flat in the first quarter, compared with the same period last year, according to a survey released Friday by Citi Private Bank Law Firm Group.

Gretta Rusanow, senior client adviser at Citi Private Bank’s Law Firm Group, said 2014 was the strongest year the legal industry has seen in the post-recession period and firms are concerned whether those performance levels are repeatable in 2015.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/1JTAnJN

