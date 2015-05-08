Legal sector gains 2,300 jobs in April

(Reuters) - With a gain of 2,300 jobs in April, the legal industry last month had its highest employment rate in eight months, according to preliminary figures released Friday by the U.S. government.

The number of people with jobs in the legal sector stood at 1,122,100 last month, according to seasonally adjusted figures by the Bureau of Labor Statistics. That’s about a 0.2 percent gain from March.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/1ImVtj2 (Reporting by Christine Simmons)