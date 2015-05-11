FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Week Ahead in Bankruptcy: May 11, 2015
Sections
Featured
U.S. won't issue some visas in deportation crackdown
Politics
U.S. won't issue some visas in deportation crackdown
Amazon takes a risk with Mexico expansion
Business
Amazon takes a risk with Mexico expansion
Florida governor vows to investigate nursing home deaths
Hurricane Irma
Florida governor vows to investigate nursing home deaths
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Westlaw News
May 11, 2015 / 11:17 AM / 2 years ago

Week Ahead in Bankruptcy: May 11, 2015

Jim Christie

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Here are some of the major events scheduled in U.S. Bankruptcy Courts this week. All times are local.

Monday, May 11

10 a.m. - The trustee liquidating Getty Petroleum Marketing Inc, the former Lukoil subsidiary that went bankrupt in 2011, will ask a New York bankruptcy judge to approve a $1.775 million settlement with Getty’s former owners, Cambridge Petroleum, its Chairman & Chief Executive Officer Bjorn Aaserod, and its Chief Financial Officer Joseph Karro. The trustee had originally sued for $6.5 million, arguing the defendants acquired Getty from Lukoil for $1, then used it as their personal piggy banks. For the trustee: Andrew Goldman of WilmerHale. For Cambridge, Aaserod and Karro: Lloyd Eisenberg of Eisenberg & Carton.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/1J51IXS

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.