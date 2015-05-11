Week Ahead in Bankruptcy: May 11, 2015

(Reuters) - Here are some of the major events scheduled in U.S. Bankruptcy Courts this week. All times are local.

Monday, May 11

10 a.m. - The trustee liquidating Getty Petroleum Marketing Inc, the former Lukoil subsidiary that went bankrupt in 2011, will ask a New York bankruptcy judge to approve a $1.775 million settlement with Getty’s former owners, Cambridge Petroleum, its Chairman & Chief Executive Officer Bjorn Aaserod, and its Chief Financial Officer Joseph Karro. The trustee had originally sued for $6.5 million, arguing the defendants acquired Getty from Lukoil for $1, then used it as their personal piggy banks. For the trustee: Andrew Goldman of WilmerHale. For Cambridge, Aaserod and Karro: Lloyd Eisenberg of Eisenberg & Carton.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/1J51IXS