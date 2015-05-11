FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-CME says to begin trading at settlement orders for livestock, grain futures June 8
May 11, 2015 / 2:45 PM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-CME says to begin trading at settlement orders for livestock, grain futures June 8

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 11 (Reuters) - CME Group Inc

* Says it will adopt trading at settlement (TAS) orders for livestock, grain contracts from June 8

* Pending approval by Commodity Futures Trading Commission

* TAS orders to be accepted for live cattle, feeder cattle, lean hogs, corn, soybean, SRW wheat, HRW wheat, soybean oil and soymeal futures.

* The move comes ahead of the closure of open outcry trading in CME and CBOT livestock and grain futures. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting by Christine Stebbins)

