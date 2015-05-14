FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Archstone worker can be forced to arbitrate Title VII claims - 9th Circuit
Sections
Featured
Trump administration orders purge of Kaspersky products
Cyber Risk
Trump administration orders purge of Kaspersky products
Amazon takes a risk with Mexico expansion
Business
Amazon takes a risk with Mexico expansion
Six die in Florida nursing home
Hurricane Irma
Six die in Florida nursing home
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Westlaw News
May 14, 2015 / 12:26 AM / 2 years ago

Archstone worker can be forced to arbitrate Title VII claims - 9th Circuit

Barbara Grzincic

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - A U.S. appeals court ruled that real estate investment trust Archstone Communities can force arbitration of a fired worker’s retaliation claims under Title VII of the Civil Rights Act of 1964, distinguishing two of its previous rulings that had found against arbitration and faulted employers for being too vague about changes to their arbitration policies.

The 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals said that, taken together, Archstone’s policy manual and its employee acknowledgment forms were sufficient to put Michael Ashbey on notice that he was waiving his right to a trial.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/1PHx3Qq

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.