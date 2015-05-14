Archstone worker can be forced to arbitrate Title VII claims - 9th Circuit

(Reuters) - A U.S. appeals court ruled that real estate investment trust Archstone Communities can force arbitration of a fired worker’s retaliation claims under Title VII of the Civil Rights Act of 1964, distinguishing two of its previous rulings that had found against arbitration and faulted employers for being too vague about changes to their arbitration policies.

The 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals said that, taken together, Archstone’s policy manual and its employee acknowledgment forms were sufficient to put Michael Ashbey on notice that he was waiving his right to a trial.

