(Reuters) - A U.S. appeals court has revived an overtime lawsuit by registered nurses who work at the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs, overturning a dismissal by the Court of Federal Claims.

The U.S. Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit on Friday found the lower court erred last year when it tossed the action because the nurses had not alleged the overtime work was authorized in writing.

