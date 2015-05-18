Week Ahead in Bankruptcy: May 18, 2015

(Reuters) - Here are some of the major events scheduled in U.S. Bankruptcy Courts this week. All times are local.

Monday, May 18

1 p.m. - U.S. Bankruptcy Judge Kevin Gross will hold a hearing in Wilmington, Delaware in the recently filed Chapter 11 case of Frederick’s of Hollywood Inc to take up a number of motions, including ones by the lingerie company to honor payments to employees and vendors, reject some leases and obtain postpetition secured financing. For Frederick‘s: Joseph Barsalona II of Richards Layton & Finger.

