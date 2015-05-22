FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Reed Smith launches Frankfurt office
May 22, 2015 / 12:05 AM / 2 years ago

Reed Smith launches Frankfurt office

Christine Simmons

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Reed Smith is launching a Frankfurt office, its second in Germany, with seven partners it has lured from a handful of U.S. firms, the firm announced Thursday.

Despite intense competition there among other international law firms, Reed Smith is confident it can grow a Frankfurt office as its current German base in Munich is seeing more demand for corporate and finance work, Edward Estrada, the firm’s global head of strategy, said in an interview. Partners in Frankfurt, which is Germany’s leading financial center, will focus on private equity, real estate, compliance and finance matters.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/1cQZy1t

