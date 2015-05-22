Reed Smith launches Frankfurt office

(Reuters) - Reed Smith is launching a Frankfurt office, its second in Germany, with seven partners it has lured from a handful of U.S. firms, the firm announced Thursday.

Despite intense competition there among other international law firms, Reed Smith is confident it can grow a Frankfurt office as its current German base in Munich is seeing more demand for corporate and finance work, Edward Estrada, the firm’s global head of strategy, said in an interview. Partners in Frankfurt, which is Germany’s leading financial center, will focus on private equity, real estate, compliance and finance matters.

