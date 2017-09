DALCOMP NEGOTIATED CALENDAR

May 22 - IN ORDER TO ENSURE THAT WE HAVE TIME TO ENTER ALL NEW ISSUE INFORMATION, DALCOMP ASKS THAT FIRMS CALL US AT 212-404-8107 OR USE OUR FAX 212-404-8153 TO INFORM US UPCOMING ISSUES. WE WILL ADD ANY INFORMATION WE RECEIVE BY 2 P.M., EDT, ON THURSDAY AFTERNOON. PLEASE BE SURE TO INCLUDE THE ENTIRE MANAGEMENT GROUP. IF YOU HAVE ANY QUESTIONS ABOUT THIS SERVICE, PLEASE CALL DALCOMP AT 212-404-8107. ISSUE/SENIOR MANAGER SALE (IN 000) MDY/S&P/FTCH -------------------- ---- --------- ----------------- CITY OF CHICAGO, ILLINOIS WEEK OF 650,000 /A-/BBB+ GENERAL OBLIGATION BONDS - 05/25 SERIES 2002B, 2003B, 2005D, 2007EFG MGR: Bank of America Merrill Lynch, New York

Day of Sale: 05/27 SCHOOL BOARD OF MIAMI DADE WEEK OF 460,000 A1/A/ CERTIFICATES OF PARTICIPATIONN 05/25 MGR: Citigroup Global Markets Inc, New York SERIAL: 2016-2033

Day of Sale: 05/28 MONTGOMERY COUNTY INDUSTRIAL WEEK OF 454,000 Baa2/BBB/ DEVELOPMENT AUTHORITY, PENNSYLVANIA 05/25 HEALTH SYSTEM REVENUE BONDS - ALBERT EINSTEIN HEALTHCARE NETWORK ISSUE MGR: Bank of America Merrill Lynch, New York

Day of Sale: 05/28 HOUSTON INDEPENDENT SCHOOL DISTRICT WEEK OF 349,000 Aaa/AAA/ TEXAS 05/25 VARIABLE RATE LIMITED TAX SCHOOLHOUSE BONDS, SERIES 2014A-1&1 MGR: Citigroup Global Markets Inc, New York

Day of Sale: 05/28 ST. PAUL, MINNESOTA WEEK OF 302,180 A2/A/ HOUSING REDEVELOPMENT AGENCY 05/25 REVENUE REFUNDING HEALTHPARTNERS SERIES 2015A MGR: Piper Jaffray, Minneapolis TERM: 2035

Day of Sale: 05/28 CITY OF RIVERSIDE, CALIFORNIA WEEK OF 195,000 A1/A/ SEWER REVENUE BONDS 05/25 MGR: Wells Fargo Securities (trade name for Wells Fargo, Charlotte

Day of Sale: 07/28 ST. PAUL, MINNESOTA WEEK OF 191,465 A2/A/ HOUSING REDEVELOPMENT AGENCY 05/25 REVENUE REFUNDING HEALTHPARTNERS SERIES 2015B (TAXABLE) MGR: Piper Jaffray, Minneapolis TERM: 2028

Day of Sale: 05/28 MASSACHUSETTS EDUCATIONAL FINANCING WEEK OF 184,800 // AUTHORITY 05/25 EDUCATION LOAN REVENUE BONDS, ISSUE I, SERIES 2015A (AMT) MGR: Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC, New York REMARK: S&P: AA (SF)* FITCH: ASF* CITY OF PHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA DAILY 176,075 A2/A+/A- GENERAL OBLIGATION REFUNDING BONDS MGR: Wells Fargo Securities (trade name for Wells Fargo, New York SERIAL: 2017-2031 NORTHWEST INDEPENDENT SCHOOL DAILY 137,618 // DISTRICT, TEXAS UNLIMITED TAX REFUNDING BONDS, SERIES 2015A MGR: BOSC, Inc., Richardson SAN MATEO COUNTY COMMUNITY WEEK OF 127,000 Aaa/AAA/ COLLEGE DISTRICT 05/25 (COUNTY OF SAN MATEO, CALIFORNIA) 2015 GENERAL OBLIGATION BONDS (ELECTION OF 2014), SERIES A MGR: Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC, New York UNIFIED SCHOOL DISTRICT NO. 512 WEEK OF 118,625 Aaa// JOHNSON COUNTY, KANSAS 05/25 EXP/ / (SHAWNEE MISSION) GENERAL OBLIGATION REFUNDING AND IMPROVEMENT BONDS, SERIES 2015-A MGR: George K. Baum & Company, Kansas City REMARK: 2016-2017 and 2025-2035

Day of Sale: 05/27 EL PASO COUNTY, COLORADO DAILY 110,000 Aa3/AA-/ REVENUE BONDS (THE COLORADO COLLEGE PROJECT) TAXABLE SERIES 2015C MGR: Wells Fargo Securities (trade name for Wells Fargo, Charlotte CALIFORNIA INFRASTRUCTURE ECONOMIC WEEK OF 91,605 Aa1/AAA/ DEVELOPMENT BANK SRF REV 2015 05/25 MGR: Piper Jaffray, Minneapolis SERIAL: 2015-2043

Day of Sale: 05/28 DECATUR CITY BOARD OF EDUCATION WEEK OF 82,985 Aa3/AA-/ (ALABAMA) 05/25 SPECIAL TAX WARRANTS, SERIES 2015 MGR: Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC, New York LAREDO INDEPENDENT SCHOOL DISTRICT WEEK OF 74,895 Aaa/AAA/AAA (A POLITICAL SUBDIVISION OF THE 05/25 STATE OF TEXAS LOCATED IN WEBB COUNTY) UNLIMITED TAX REFUNDING BONDS, SERIES 2015 MGR: Siebert Brandford Shank & Co., Oakland INSURANCE: PERMANENT SCHOOL FUND GUARANTEE PROGRAM REMARK: Underlying Ratings: A1/AA-/AA-

Day of Sale: 05/27 HOUSTON INDEPENDENT SCHOOL DISTRICT WEEK OF 65,000 Aaa/AAA/ VARIABLE LIMITED TAX REFUNDING 05/25 MGR: Citigroup Global Markets Inc, New York

Day of Sale: 05/28 ESCAMBIA COUNTY, FLORIDA WEEK OF 65,000 A2/A/A SOLID WASTE DISPOSAL REVENUE BONDS 05/25 (GULF POWER COMPANY PROJECT) FIRST SERIES 2009 MGR: J.P. Morgan Securities LLC, New York REMARK: 4/1/2039 (12/1/17 HARD PUT)

Day of Sale: 05/28 KYRENE ELEMENTARY SCHOOL DISTRICT WEEK OF 64,265 Aa1/AA/ NO. 28 OF MARICOPA COUNTY, ARIZONA 05/25 CONSISTING OF: $40,000M SCHOOL IMPROVEMENT BONDS, PORJECT OF 2010 SERIES C (2015) $24,265M REFUNDING BONDS, SERIES 2015 MGR: Stifel, Nicolaus & Company, Inc., Denver REMARK: 2015 SERIES C STRUCTURE: 2016,

2019-2020 AND 2026-2034

REFUNDING BONDS DUE: 2018-2027

Day of Sale: 05/27 PLACENTIA-YORBA LINDA UNIFIED WEEK OF 62,665 // SCHOOL DISTRICT, CALIFORNIA 05/25 2015 GENERAL OBLIGATION REFUNDING BONDS MGR: Stifel, Nicolaus & Company, Inc., San Francisco.

Day of Sale: 05/25 ARLINGTON HIGHER EDUCATION FINANCE WEEK OF 54,240 NR/AAA/NR CORPORATION 05/25 EDUCATION REVENUE BONDSD (RESPONSIVE EDUCATION SOLUTIONS) SERIES 2015A MGR: RBC Capital Markets, Dallas INSURANCE: PERMANENT SCHOOL FUND GUARANTEE PROGRAM

Day of Sale: 05/26 CAMDEN COUNTY, NEW JERSEY WEEK OF 52,815 // IMPROVEMENT AUTHORITY 05/25 LEASE REVENUE COUNTY GUARANTY MGR: Raymond James & Associates, Inc., New York

Day of Sale: 05/28 KING COUNTY, WASHINGTON WEEK OF 50,000 NR/NR/ PUBLIC HOSPITAL DISTRICT NO. 4 05/25 REVENUE BONDS SNOQUAIMIE 2015 MGR: Piper Jaffray, Minneapolis

Day of Sale: 05/27 CHINO PUBLIC FINANCING AUTHORITY, WEEK OF 50,000 /BBB/ CALIFORNIA 05/25 LOCAL AGENCY REFUNDING BONDS MGR: Stifel, Nicolaus & Company, Inc., San Francisco.

Day of Sale: 05/28 TEXAS CHILDREN‘S HOSPITAL WEEK OF 50,000 Aa2/AA/AA HARRIS COUNTY, TEXAS 05/25 REVENUE BONDS MGR: Wells Fargo Securities (trade name for Wells Fargo, Charlotte

Day of Sale: 05/28 HOUSTON INDEPENDENT SCHOOL DISTRICT WEEK OF 49,000 Aaa/AAA/ VARIABLE RATE LIMITED TAX 05/25 SCHOOLHOUSE MGR: Citigroup Global Markets Inc, New York

Day of Sale: 05/28 LEE COUNTY, FLORIDA WEEK OF 48,000 Aa2/AA/ NON-AD VALOREM REFUNDING REVENUE 05/25 BONDS MGR: Citigroup Global Markets Inc, New York SERIAL: 2017-2026

Day of Sale: 05/27 LOS BANOS UNIFIED SCHOOL DISTRICT WEEK OF 46,000 A1/A+/ (MERCED COUNTY, CALIFORNIA) 05/25 GENERAL OBLIGATION BONDS, ELECTION OF 2008, SERIES 2015B 2015 GENERAL OBLIGATION REFUNDING BONDS MGR: Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC, New York MUNCIE SBC FIRST MORTGAGE REFUNDING DAILY 45,285 // BONDS, SERIES 2015 NOT BANK QUALIFIED MGR: City Securities Corp., Indianapolis SERIAL: 2015-2023 REMARK: AA+ (ST INTERCEPT)/BBB+ UNDERLYING SUTTER BUTTE FLOOD CONTROL AGENCY, WEEK OF 45,000 /A/ CALIFORNIA 05/25 2015 ASSESSMENT REVENUE BONDS MGR: Stifel, Nicolaus & Company, Inc., San Francisco.

Day of Sale: 05/25 CALIFORNIA EDUCATIONAL FACILITIES WEEK OF 43,545 Aa1/AA/ AUTHORITY REVENUE BONDS 05/25 (UNIVERSITY OF SOUTHERN CALIFORNIA) SERIES 2015A MGR: Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC, New York INDIANA HEALTH FACILITY FINANCING WEEK OF 38,650 // AUTHORITY REVENUE BONDS 05/25 (ASCENSION HEALTH SUBORDINATE CREDIT GROUP), SERIES 2005A-7 MGR: Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC, New York HARLINGEN CONSOLIDATED INDEPENDENT WEEK OF 37,350 // SCHOOL DISTRICT, TEXAS 05/25 UNLIMITED TAX REFUNDING BONDS MGR: Stifel, Nicolaus & Company, Inc., St. Louis REMARK: RATINGS: TBD

Day of Sale: 05/27 TWIN LAKES REGIONAL SEWER DISTRICT, WEEK OF 37,005 /A/ SEWAGE WORKS REVENUE & REFUNDING 05/25 BONDS MGR: Stifel, Nicolaus & Company, Inc., St. Louis

Day of Sale: 05/27 THE COUNTY OF ST. CLAIR, ILLINOIS WEEK OF 35,810 Aa2/AA/ TAXABLE GENERAL OBLIGATION 05/25 REFUNDING BONDS, SERIES 2015 MGR: Oppenheimer & Co., Stamford SERIAL: 2030-2044 TERM: 2015

Day of Sale: 05/26 DOUGLAS COUNTY, WASHINGTON WEEK OF 33,875 // PUBLIC UTILITY DISTRICT 05/25 WELLS HYDROELECTRIC REVENUE REFUNDING, SERIES 2015A MGR: Piper Jaffray, Minneapolis

Day of Sale: 05/28 HURST-EULESS-BEDFORD INDEPENDENT WEEK OF 30,468 /AAA/AAA SCHOOL DISTRICT, TEXAS 05/25 UNLIMITED TAX REFUNDIDNG BONDS (TAXABLE) MGR: Raymond James & Associates, Inc., Dallas SERIAL: 2016-2024 INSURANCE: PERMANENT SCHOOL FUND GUARANTEE PROGRAM REMARK: (TAXABLE)

Day of Sale: 05/27 KING COUNTY, WASHINGTON WEEK OF 30,000 NR/NR/ PUBLIC HOSPITAL DISTRICT NO. 4 05/25 LIMITED TAX GENERAL OBLIGATION IMPROVEMENT REFUNDING BONDS SNOQUAIMIE 2015 MGR: Piper Jaffray, Minneapolis

Day of Sale: 05/27 MARIN COMMUNITY COLLEGE DISTRICT, WEEK OF 30,000 Aa1/AA+/ CALIFORNIA 05/25 GENERAL OBLIGATION REFUNDING BONDS SERIES 2015 MGR: Piper Jaffray, Minneapolis SERIAL: 2015-2029

Day of Sale: 05/27 MERCED UNION HIGH SCHOOL DISTRICT, WEEK OF 30,000 Aa3// CALIFORNIA 05/25 2015 GENERAL OBLIGATION REFUNDING BONDS MGR: Stifel, Nicolaus & Company, Inc., San Francisco.

Day of Sale: 05/27 CROWLEY INDEPENDENT SCHOOL DISTRICT DAILY 28,935 // TEXAS UNLIMITED TAX REFUNDING BONDS, SERIES 2015B MGR: BOSC, Inc., Richardson RANGEVIEW LIBRARY DISTRICT COLORADO WEEK OF 27,310 // REFUNDING CERTIFICATES OF 05/25 PARTICIPATION SERIES 2015 MGR: Stifel, Nicolaus & Company, Inc., Denver SERIAL: 2019-2030

Day of Sale: 05/28 DOUGLAS COUNTY, WASHINGTON WEEK OF 25,655 Aa3/AA/ PUBLIC UTILITY DISTRICT 05/25 WELLS HYDROELECTRIC REVENUE REFUNDING BONDS, SERIES 2015B MGR: Piper Jaffray, Minneapolis

Day of Sale: 05/28 MONTANA STATE GENERAL OBLIGTION WEEK OF 25,000 Aa1/AA/AA+ BONDS - SERIES 2015C 05/25 WATER POLLUTION CONTROL STATE REVOLVING FUND PROGRAM MGR: Davidson Securities, Inc., Wichita SERIAL: 2016-2035

Day of Sale: 05/27 UTICA COMMUNITY SCHOOLS, MICHIGAN WEEK OF 23,680 /AA-/ MACOMB COUNTY, SCHOOL BUILDING, 05/25 SITE AND REFUNDING BONDS MGR: Stifel, Nicolaus & Company, Inc., St. Louis

Day of Sale: 05/28 MERCEDES INDEPENDENT SCHOOL WEEK OF 22,320 // DISTRICT 05/25 (A POLITICAL SUBDIVISION OF THE STATE OF TEXAS LOCATED IN HIDALGO COUNTY, TEXAS) UNLIMITED TAX SCHOOL BUILDING AND REFUNDING BONDS, SERIES 2015 MGR: Estrada Hinojosa & Company, Dallas

Day of Sale: 05/26 COUNTY OF ONSLOW, NORTH CAROLINA WEEK OF 22,000 Aa2/AA/ NORTH CAROLINA GENERAL OBLIGATION 05/25 REFUNDING BONDS MGR: Bank of America Merrill Lynch, New York

Day of Sale: 05/27 BALTIMORE,MARYLAND WEEK OF 21,330 /BBB+/ CONSOLIDATED SPECIAL OBLIGATION 05/25 REFUNDING BONDS (TAX INCREMENT FINANCING PROGRAM MGR: Stifel, Nicolaus & Company, Inc., St. Louis

Day of Sale: 05/27 SAUGUS UNION SCHOOL DISTRICT, WEEK OF 20,000 Aa2// CALIFORNIA 05/25 GENERAL OBLIGATION BONDS, ELECTION OF 2014, SERIES A MGR: Stifel, Nicolaus & Company, Inc., San Francisco.

Day of Sale: 05/27 WILMINGTON, NORTH CAROLINA WEEK OF 18,510 Aa2/AA+/ STORM WATER FEE REVENUE BONDS 05/25 MGR: Raymond James & Associates, Inc., Atlanta SERIAL: 2019-2040

Day of Sale: 05/28 TOWN OF WINDSOR SALES & USE TAX WEEK OF 16,000 /AA-/ REVENUE, COLORADO 05/25 TAX-EXEMPT MGR: George K. Baum & Company, Denver COFFEE COUNTY SCHOOL DISTRICT, WEEK OF 13,950 Aa1// GEORGIA 05/25 GENERAL OBLIGATION SALES TAX BONDS MGR: Raymond James & Associates, Inc., Atlanta TERM: 2020 REMARK: UNDERLYING RATING: A1

Day of Sale: 05/27 WEST HILLS COMMUNITY COLLEGE WEEK OF 12,130 A1/A+/ DISTRCIT 05/25 2015 GENERAL OBLIGATION REFUNDING BONDS SERIES A (SCHOOL FACILITIES IMPROVEMENT DISTRICT NO1) SERIES C (2005 REFUNDING) MGR: Rice Financial Products Company, New York.

Day of Sale: 05/27 BRISTOL TOWNSHIP, BUCKS COUNTY, WEEK OF 11,000 Aa3// PENNSYLVANIA 05/25 GENERAL OBLIGATION BONDS, SERIES OF 2015 MGR: RBC Capital Markets, Philadelphia SERIAL: 2016-2035

Day of Sale: 05/27 OLMSTED FALLS CITY SCHOOL DISTRICT, WEEK OF 10,570 /A+/ OHIO 05/25 CLASSROOM FACILITIES REFUNDING BOND CONSISTING OF: $8,625M - TAX-EXEMPT $1,945M - TAXABLE MGR: Stifel, Nicolaus & Company, Inc., St. Louis

Day of Sale: 05/27 PINE RICHLAND SCHOOL DISTRICT WEEK OF 10,000 /AA-/ ALLEGHENY COUNTY, PENNSYLVANIA 05/25 GENERAL OBLIGATION REFUNDING BONDS MGR: PNC Capital Markets, Pittsburgh SERIAL: 2015-2034 NORTH EAST SCHOOL DISTRICT WEEK OF 10,000 /AA/ ERIE COUNTY, PENNSYLVANIA 05/25 GENERAL OBLIGATION BONDS, SSERIES OF 2015 **********BANK QUALIFIED********** MGR: RBC Capital Markets, Philadelphia SERIAL: 2016-2025 INSURANCE: BUILD AMERICA MUTUAL ASSURANCE

Day of Sale: 05/28 SPRINGTOWN INDEPENDENT SCHOOL WEEK OF 9,200 Aaa// DISTRICT 05/25 UNLIMITED TAX REFUNDING BONDS SERIES 2015 TEXAS MGR: FirstSouthwest, Dallas SERIAL: 2029-2038 INSURANCE: PERMANENT SCHOOL FUND GUARANTEE PROGRAM REMARK: BANK QUALIFIED

Day of Sale: 05/27 COMMUNITY SCHOOL DISTRICT NUMBER WEEK OF 8,790 /A+/ 226 OGLE COUNTY, ILLINOIS (BYRON) 05/25 GENERAL OBLIGATION SCHOOL BONDS SERIES 2015 MGR: William Blair & Company, L.L.C., Chicago SERIAL: 2016-2036

GRIMES, IOWA WEEK OF 8,500 Aa3// GENERAL OBLIGATION CORPORATE 05/25 PURPOSE 2015 MGR: Piper Jaffray, Minneapolis SERIAL: 2016-2035

Day of Sale: 05/26 HURST-EULESS-BEDFORD INDEPENDENT WEEK OF 8,195 /AAA/AAA SCHOOL DISTRICT, TEXAS 05/25 UNLIMITED TAX REFUNDING BONDS **********BANK QUALIFIED********** MGR: Raymond James & Associates, Inc., Dallas SERIAL: 2019-2024 INSURANCE: PERMANENT SCHOOL FUND GUARANTEE PROGRAM REMARK: UNDERLYING RATING: /AA+/AA+

Day of Sale: 05/27 FARMINGTON, CONNECTICUT WEEK OF 7,625 Aaa/NR/ GENERAL OBLIGATION REFUNDING BONDS 05/25 SERIES 2015B MGR: Piper Jaffray, Minneapolis SERIAL: 2015-2020

Day of Sale: 05/27 COMMUNITY FACILITIES UTILITIES WEEK OF 7,015 A1/A-/NR DISTRICT NO. 1 05/25 (CITY OF GOODYEAR, ARIZONA) DISTRICT GENERAL OBLIGATION REFUNDING BONDS, SERIES 2015 **********BANK QUALIFIED********** MGR: RBC Capital Markets, Dallas

Day of Sale: 05/27 SANTA FE INDEPENDENT SCHOOL WEEK OF 7,000 /AA-/ DISTRICT, TEXAS 05/25 **********BANK QUALIFIED********** MGR: George K. Baum & Company, Denver INSURANCE: PERMANENT SCHOOL FUND GUARANTEE PROGRAM LUCAS COUNTY, OHIO WEEK OF 7,000 Aa2/AA/ GENERAL OBLIGATION REFUNDING BONDS 05/25 MGR: Stifel, Nicolaus & Company, Inc., St. Louis

Day of Sale: 05/27 LONG COUNTY SCHOOL DISTRICT,GEORGIA WEEK OF 6,100 Aa1// GENERAL OBLIGATION BONDS 05/25 MGR: Raymond James & Associates, Inc., Atlanta SERIAL: 2017-2036 REMARK: Underlying A2 Rating

Day of Sale: 05/27 MCKINLEYVILLE UNIFIED SCHOOL WEEK OF 6,000 // DISTRICT, CALIFORNIA 05/25 GENERAL OBLIGATION BONDS **********BANK QUALIFIED********** MGR: George K. Baum & Company, Denver SERIAL: 2015-2032 REMARK: INSURED (A+ UNDERLYING S&P) LAKESIDE UNIFIED SCHOOL DISTRICT, WEEK OF 5,800 // CALIFORNIA 05/25 GENERAL OBLIGATION REFUNDING BONDS, SERIES 2015 MGR: Raymond James & Associates, Inc., San Francisco

Day of Sale: 05/28 CROTHYERSVILLE 2000 SCHOOL BUILDING WEEK OF 5,500 // CORPORATION, INDIANA 05/25 **********BANK QUALIFIED********** MGR: George K. Baum & Company, Denver SOUTH PLACER FIRE DISTRICT, WEEK OF 5,310 /A+/ CALIFORNIA 05/25 2015 CERTIFICATES OF PARTICIPATION **********TAXABLE********** MGR: Raymond James & Associates, Inc., San Francisco

Day of Sale: 05/27 HIGHLAND HEIGHTS, OHIO WEEK OF 4,700 NR/NR/ VARIOUS PURPOSE STREET IMPROVEMENT 05/25 NOTES MGR: Stifel, Nicolaus & Company, Inc., St. Louis

Day of Sale: 05/28 AVON GROVE SCHOOL DISTRICT WEEK OF 4,295 /AA/ CHESTER COUNTY, PENNSYLVANIA 05/25 GENERAL OBLIGATION BONDS, SERIES OF 2015 MGR: RBC Capital Markets, Philadelphia SERIAL: 2016-2021 REMARK: **** BANK QUALIFIED ****

Day of Sale: 05/26 PORT OF PORT TOWNSEND, WASHINGTON WEEK OF 4,000 A1// LIMITED TAX GENERAL OBLIGATION 05/25 REFUNDING BONDS, SERIES 2015 MGR: Piper Jaffray, Minneapolis SERIAL: 2015-2025

Day of Sale: 05/27 BRUSHY CREEK MUNICIPAL UTILITY WEEK OF 3,535 /AA/ DISTRICT, GEORGIA 05/25 SENDERO SPRINGS AND CONERSTONE DEFINED AREA UNLIMITED TAX REFUNDING BONDS MGR: Raymond James & Associates, Inc., Atlanta SERIAL: 2016-2033 REMARK: Underlying A2 Rating

Day of Sale: 05/27 AVON LAKE, O HIO DAILY 3,380 Aa2/NR/ UNLIMITED TAX GENERAL OBLIGATION REFUNDING BONDS MGR: Piper Jaffray, Minneapolis

Day of Sale: 05/28 NORTH HAYS MUNICIPAL UTILITY WEEK OF 2,740 Baa3// DISTRICT NO. 1, TEXAS 05/25 UNLIMITED TAX REFUNDING BONDS, SERIES 2015 MGR: SAMCO Capital Markets, Dallas

Day of Sale: 05/25 CITY OF WILMINGTON, OHIO WEEK OF 2,500 MIG 1// WATERWORKS SYSTEM REFUNDING 05/25 BANS GENERAL OBLIGATION LIMITED TAX BANK QUALIFIED MGR: City Securities Corp., Indianapolis REMARK: DUE: 6/16

Day of Sale: 05/27 SUGAR CREEK, MISSOURI WEEK OF 2,295 // REFUNDING CERTIFICATES OF 05/25 PARTICIPATION BONDS (PUBLIC SAFETY BUILDING PROJECT) MGR: Stifel, Nicolaus & Company, Inc., St. Louis REMARK: RATINGS: TBD

Day of Sale: 05/28 CITY OF FISHERS BANS OF 2015 WEEK OF 2,200 NR/NR/ BANK QUALIFIED 05/25 MGR: City Securities Corp., Indianapolis REMARK: DUE: 12/16

Day of Sale: 05/28 ANDERSON VALLEY UNIFIED SCHOOL WEEK OF 1,500 // DISTRICT, CALIFORNIA 05/25 ELECTION OF 2010, SERIES C GENERAL OBLIGATION BONDS MGR: Stifel, Nicolaus & Company, Inc., San Francisco.

Day of Sale: 05/28 WILMINGTON, NORTH CAROLINA WEEK OF 1,240 Aa2/AA+/ STORM WATER FEE REVENUE BONDS 05/25 **********TAXABLE********** MGR: Raymond James & Associates, Inc., Atlanta SERIAL: 2019-2040

---------------------- Expected volume excluding daily issues: 4,740,738 (in 000‘s)