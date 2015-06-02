FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Goldman Sachs' Cohn says volatility has helped profits
#Funds News
June 2, 2015 / 5:25 PM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Goldman Sachs' Cohn says volatility has helped profits

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

June 2 (Reuters) - Goldman Sachs Group Inc President Gary Cohn spoke at a Deutsche Bank investor conference on Tuesday. Below are some notable remarks and details from the presentation:

* Goldman sees capital markets revenue rise 2.6 times when volatility rises 30 percent-presentation

* Goldman’s patience with market lull gives it a competitive advantage as others exited businesses-Cohn

* Goldman revenue from merger advisory business was 1.8 times next-closes competitor-Cohn

* Goldman sees “significant opportunities” in European debt markets, where it has room to expand-Cohn

* Goldman’s money market funds in asset management will benefit from rising rates-Cohn

* Goldman’s currencies, commodities and interest-rate trading businesses have benefitted from volatility-Cohn

* Goldman expects volatility to increase in coming years, helping trading businesses-Cohn

* Goldman rebates on money market funds because of low rates would add $100 million to profit-Cohn (Reporting by Lauren Tara LaCapra)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
