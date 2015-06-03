BRIEF-Abacus acquitted of grand larceny, conspiracy in NY -lawyers

June 3 (Reuters) - Abacus Federal Savings Bank, which caters to Chinese immigrants in New York, New Jersey and Pennsylvania, was found not guilty of grand larceny and conspiracy after a three-month trial for the alleged sale of hundreds of millions of dollars’ worth of fraudulent mortgages to Fannie Mae, lawyers close to the case said.

Two executives at the bank were acquitted on all charges. Yiu Wah Wong, the bank’s chief credit officer, and Wai Hung “Raymond” Tam, the loan origination supervisor, were found not guilty of 80 counts each, the lawyers said.

The jury in New York state Supreme Court is still deliberating on charges of mortgage fraud and falsifying business records against the bank, the lawyers said.

Abacus is believed to be the only bank to face criminal trial on charges of mortgage fraud in the run-up to the 2008 financial crisis.

Ironically, unlike other banks, Abacus’s loans did not have a high default rate. (Reporting by Karen Freifeld; Editing by Marguerita Choy)