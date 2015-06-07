Corning's stock could jump 40 pct over next 18 months - Barron's

NEW YORK, June 7 (Reuters) - Shares of glassmaker Corning Inc could jump 40 percent in the next 18 months as demand for 4K ultra high-definition televisions climb, according to a report by Barron’s on Sunday.

The company that invented Pyrex is carving out a niche making products linked to the digital age, including glass for smartphones, optical fiber for networks and ultra thin glass to facilitate Internet video streaming, Barron’s said. Corning’s products, including glass for the 4K TVs, could “usher in a new era of technology” to meet demand from the growing online streaming industry, the report said.

Beyond TVs, the company is developing something called Willow glass, Barron’s said, a product that could be very thin and pliable. That could be used for smartphones and other devices like solar panels. Corning is also working on developing antimicrobial glass for elevator buttons, hospital walls, cruise-ship railing and shared tablets.

Shares of Corning are down 10 percent this year and closed at $20.71 on the New York Stock Exchange on Friday. (Reporting By Catherine Ngai; Editing by Cynthia Osterman)