EPA ordered by 9th Circuit to rule on pesticide ban

(Reuters) - Eight years after asking the government to ban a widely used pesticide due to its effects on humans, especially pregnant women, children and farm workers, environmental advocates are within weeks of getting a response from the Environmental Protection Agency.

The 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals on Wednesday gave the EPA until June 30 to say how it plans to respond to the advocates’ 2007 petition to cancel the registration of the neurotoxin chlorpyrifos, a move that would take it off the market.

