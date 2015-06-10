FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
EPA ordered by 9th Circuit to rule on pesticide ban
Sections
Featured
Floridians return to shattered homes as storm arrives in Georgia
Irma's aftermath
Floridians return to shattered homes as storm arrives in Georgia
Senators demand answers on Equifax hacking
Cyber Risk
Senators demand answers on Equifax hacking
Seven stocks to watch during the iPhone launch
Technology
Seven stocks to watch during the iPhone launch
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Westlaw News
June 10, 2015 / 10:38 PM / 2 years ago

EPA ordered by 9th Circuit to rule on pesticide ban

Barbara Grzincic

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Eight years after asking the government to ban a widely used pesticide due to its effects on humans, especially pregnant women, children and farm workers, environmental advocates are within weeks of getting a response from the Environmental Protection Agency.

The 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals on Wednesday gave the EPA until June 30 to say how it plans to respond to the advocates’ 2007 petition to cancel the registration of the neurotoxin chlorpyrifos, a move that would take it off the market.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/1GfGOTP

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.