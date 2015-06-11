FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
June 11, 2015 / 9:38 PM / 2 years ago

Costolo's replacement must "use and love" Twitter

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SAN FRANCISCO, June 11 (Reuters) - Twitter’s Costolo says started discussion of succession with board at end of last year Twitter’s Dorsey says board not in hurry to find new CEO, will take time it needs Twitter’s Dorsey says focus is on maximizing value as independent company Twitter’s Dorsey says does not foresee changes in strategy or direction, believes in course company is on Costolo says twitter is stable, robust, with clear path forward Twitter interim CEO dorsey says objectives and priorities have never been more aligned Twitter’s Dorsey says search committee has yet to decide key attributes for ceo search Twitter exec on conference call says company will consider internal and external candidates for CEO Twitter’s dorsey says next CEO must “use and love” twitter in “every single way” (Reporting by Noel Randewich)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
