DALCOMP NEGOTIATED CALENDAR

June 18 - IN ORDER TO ENSURE THAT WE HAVE TIME TO ENTER ALL NEW ISSUE INFORMATION, DALCOMP ASKS THAT FIRMS CALL US AT 212-404-8107 OR USE OUR FAX 212-404-8153 TO INFORM US UPCOMING ISSUES. WE WILL ADD ANY INFORMATION WE RECEIVE BY 2 P.M., EDT, ON THURSDAY AFTERNOON. PLEASE BE SURE TO INCLUDE THE ENTIRE MANAGEMENT GROUP. IF YOU HAVE ANY QUESTIONS ABOUT THIS SERVICE, PLEASE CALL DALCOMP AT 212-404-8107. ISSUE/SENIOR MANAGER SALE (IN 000) MDY/S&P/FTCH -------------------- ---- --------- ----------------- CITY OF LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA WEEK OF 1,386,045 /SP-1+/ 2015 TAX AND REVENUE ANTICIPATION N 06/22 MGR: Stifel, Nicolaus & Company, Inc., San Francisco.

Day of Sale: 06/24 THE COMMONWEALTH OF MASSACHUSETTS WEEK OF 939,000 Aa1/AA+/AA+ GENERAL OBLIGATION BONDS 06/22 CONSOLIDATED LOAN OF 2015, SERIES C & REFUNDING BONDS, 2015 SERIES A MGR: Bank of America Merrill Lynch, New York REMARK: ROP 6/22

Day of Sale: 06/23 FIRSTENERGY NUCLEAR GENERATION CORP WEEK OF 296,000 Baa3/BBB-/ PROJECT 06/22 POLLUTION CONTROL REVENUE REFUNDING BONDS MGR: Bank of America Merrill Lynch, New York

Day of Sale: 06/24 PHILADELPHIA AUTHORITY FOR WEEK OF 273,000 Aa3/A+/ INDUSTRIAL DEVELOPMENT TEMPLE 06/22 UNIVERSITY REVENUE MGR: Citigroup Global Markets Inc, New York SERIAL: 2016-2035 TERM: 2040, 2045

Day of Sale: 06/23 MARYLAND HEALTH AND HIGHER WEEK OF 263,000 /BBB/BBB EDUCATIONAL FACILITIES AUTHORITY 06/22 MERITUS MEDICAL CENTER ISSUE - REVENUE BONDS - SERIES 2015 MGR: Bank of America Merrill Lynch, New York REMARK: ROP 6/24

Day of Sale: 06/24 INDUSTRY PUBLIC FACILITIES WEEK OF 250,220 /A-/ AUTHORITY, CALIFORNIA 06/22 TRANSPORTATION DISTRIBUTION INDUSTRIAL REDEVELOPMENT PROJECT NO. 2 2015B TAXABLE TAX ALLOCATION REFUNDING BONDS MGR: Stifel, Nicolaus & Company, Inc., San Francisco.

Day of Sale: 06/25 SCHOOL BOARD OF MIAMI DADE, FLORIDA WEEK OF 240,000 A1/A/ CERTIFICATES OF PARTICIPATION 06/22 MGR: Citigroup Global Markets Inc, New York SERIAL: 2016-2033

Day of Sale: 06/25 INDUSTRY PUBLIC FACILITIES WEEK OF 235,920 /A/ AUTHORITY, CALIFORNIA 06/22 CIVIC RECREATIONAL INDUSTRIAL REDEVELOPMENT PROJECT NO. 1 MGR: Stifel, Nicolaus & Company, Inc., San Francisco.

Day of Sale: 06/25 KELIN INDEPENDENT SCHOOL DISTRICT, WEEK OF 235,915 Aaa/AAA/ TEXAS 06/22 UNLIMITED TAX SCHOOLHOUSE AND REFUNDING BONDS MGR: Raymond James & Associates, Inc., Dallas SERIAL: 2016-2045 INSURANCE: PERMANENT SCHOOL FUND GUARANTEE PROGRAM REMARK: UNDERLYING RATINGS: AA1/AA

Day of Sale: 06/25 MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, FLORIDA WEEK OF 219,165 Aa3/A+/AA- PUBLIC FACILITIES REVENUE AND 06/22 REFUNDING BONDS (JACKSON HEALTH SYSTEM) SERIES 2015A MGR: Siebert Brandford Shank & Co., Oakland REMARK: RETAIL ORDER PERIOD: TUESDAY, 6/23

INST PRICING: WEDNESDAY, 6/24 NEW YORK STATE ENVIRONMENTAL WEEK OF 216,865 Aaa/AAA/AA+ FACILITIES CORPORATION 06/22 STATE CLEAN WATER AND DRINKING WATER REVOLVING FUNDS REVENUE BONDS (NEW YORK CITY MUNICICPAL WATER FINANCE AUTHORITY PROJECTS-2ND RESOLUTION) SERIES 2015A SUBORDINATED SRF BONDS MGR: Siebert Brandford Shank & Co., Oakland REMARK: ROP: MONDAY 06/22

INSTIT PRICING: TUESDAY 06/23 ARLINGTON INDEPENDENT SCHOOL WEEK OF 212,615 Aaa/AAA/ DISTRICT, TEXAS 06/22 UNLIMITED TAX SCHOOL BUILDING BONDS MGR: Raymond James & Associates, Inc., Dallas SERIAL: 2016-2040 INSURANCE: PERMANENT SCHOOL FUND GUARANTEE PROGRAM REMARK: UNDERLYING RATINGS: AA1/AA

Day of Sale: 06/24 COLORADO HEALTH FACILITIES WEEK OF 205,000 // AUTHORITY-EVANGELICAL LUTHERAN 06/22 GOOD SAMARITAN MGR: Citigroup Global Markets Inc, New York

Day of Sale: 06/24 STATE OF CONNECTICUT HEALTH AND WEEK OF 200,000 Aaa/AAA/ HIGHER EDUCATIONAL FACILITIES 06/22 AUTHORITY BONDS, YALE UNIVERSITY ISSUE SERIES 2015A MGR: Barclays Capital Inc., New York REMARK: PUT: 2035

Day of Sale: 06/22 BOARD OF TRUSTEES OF MICHIGAN STATE WEEK OF 192,000 Aa1/AA+/ UNIVERSITY 06/22 GENERAL REVENUE BONDS, SERIES 2015A MGR: Bank of America Merrill Lynch, New York REMARK: ROP 6/24

Day of Sale: 06/25 CALIFORNIA STATEWIDE COMMUNITIES WEEK OF 186,570 // DEVELOPMENT AUTHORITY REVENUE 06/22 BONDS, SERIES 2015A (ADVENTIST HEALTH SYSTEM/WEST) MGR: Ziegler, Chicago REMARK: S&P: A (NEGATIVE)

FITCH: A (STABLE)

Day of Sale: 06/23 UNIVERSITY OF VERMONT & STATE WEEK OF 168,000 Aa3/A+/ AGRICULTURAL COLLEGE 06/22 GENERAL OBLIGATION BONDS MGR: Citigroup Global Markets Inc, New York SERIAL: 2018-2035 TERM: 2040, 2045

Day of Sale: 06/22 CITY OF CORPUS CHRISTI, TEXAS WEEK OF 148,000 A1/A+/A+ UTILITY SYSTEM JR. LIEN REVENUE 06/22 REFUNDING BONDS MGR: Citigroup Global Markets Inc, New York SERIAL: 2016-2045

Day of Sale: 06/25 NORTHWEST INDEPENDENT SCHOOL DAILY 137,618 // DISTRICT UNLIMITED TAX REFUNDING BONDS, SERIES 2015A MGR: BOSC, Inc., Richardson CITY OF PHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA WEEK OF 127,610 A2/A+/A- GENERAL OBLIGATION BONDS 06/22 MGR: Wells Fargo Securities (trade name for Wells Fargo, New York SERIAL: 2017-2031

Day of Sale: 06/24 WINCHESTER, VIRGINIA WEEK OF 121,740 A1/A+/ ECONOMIC DEVELOPMENT AUTHORITY/ 06/22 WEST VIRGINIA HOSPITAL FINANCE AUTHORITY HOSPITAL REVENUE REFUNDING BONDS, SERIES 2015 (VALLEY HEALTH SYSTEM OBLIGATED GROUP) MGR: Ziegler, Chicago REMARK: RATINGS: (STABLE)

Day of Sale: 06/25 CALIFORNIA HEALTH FACILITIES WEEK OF 100,000 Aa3/AA-/AA FINANCING AUTHORITY REVENUE BONDS 06/22 (STANFORD HEALTH CARE) 2015 SERIES A MGR: Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC, New York NORTHSHORE SCHOOL DISTRICT NO. 417, WEEK OF 97,500 Aa1/AA-/ WASHINGTON 06/22 UNLIMITED TAX GENERAL OBLIGATION BONDS, SERIES 2015 MGR: Piper Jaffray, Minneapolis SERIAL: 2016-2034 REMARK: STATE SCHOOL BOND GUARANTY PROGRAM

Day of Sale: 06/23 ALASKA RAILROAD CORPORATION WEEK OF 96,000 // CAPITAL GRANT RECEIPTS REFUNDING 06/22 FTS SELECTION 5307 URBANIZED AREA FORMULA FUNDS & SECTION 5337 STATE OF GOOD REPAIR FORMULA FUNDS MGR: Citigroup Global Markets Inc, New York SERIAL: 2017-2023

Day of Sale: 06/24 MODESTO IRRIGATION DISTRICT, WEEK OF 93,000 /A+/A+ CALIFORNIA 06/22 FINANCING AUTHORITY ELECTRIC SYSTEM REVENUE ELECTRIC SYSTEM REFUNDING REVENUE BONDS MGR: Citigroup Global Markets Inc, New York SERIAL: 2019-2036 TERM: 2040

Day of Sale: 06/25 SOUTH TEXAS COLLEGE DISTRICT WEEK OF 88,725 // (HIDEALGO AND STARR COUNTIES) 06/22 LIMITED TAX BONDS, SERIES 2015 MGR: Estrada Hinojosa & Company, Dallas LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CALIFORNIA WEEK OF 88,000 /AA-/

REDEVELOPMENT REFUNDING AUTHORITY 06/22 TAX ALLOCATION REVENUE REFUNDING BONDS, SERIES 2015B (TAXABLE) MGR: Stifel, Nicolaus & Company, Inc., San Francisco.

Day of Sale: 06/23 WASHINGTON HEALTH CARE FACILITIES WEEK OF 78,385 A3/A/NR AUTHORITY 06/22 REVENUE BONDS, SERIES 2015 (FRED HUTCHINSON CANCER RESEARCH CENTER) MGR: J.P. Morgan Securities LLC, New York SERIAL: 2017-2033

Day of Sale: 06/23 LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CALIFORNIA WEEK OF 78,000 /AA-/ REDEVELOPMENT REFUNDING AUTHORITY 06/22 TAX ALLOCATION REVENUE REFUNDING BONDS, SERIES 2015A (TAX-EXEMPT) MGR: Stifel, Nicolaus & Company, Inc., San Francisco.

Day of Sale: 06/23 MURRIETA VALLEY UNIFIED SCHOOL WEEK OF 76,000 A1/A+/ DISTRICT, CALIFORNIA 06/22 GENERAL OBLIGATION REFUNDING BONDS, SERIES 2015 MGR: Stifel, Nicolaus & Company, Inc., San Francisco.

Day of Sale: 06/24 NORTHSIDE INDEPENDENT SCHOOL WEEK OF 75,000 // DISTRICT, TEXAS 06/22 UNLIMITED TAX SCHOOL BUILDING BONDS MGR: Citigroup Global Markets Inc, New York SERIAL: 2015-2035

Day of Sale: 06/23 UNION COUNTY HIGHER EDUCATIONAL WEEK OF 72,000 Aa2// FACILITIES FINANCING AUTHORITY 06/22 BUCKNELL UNIVERSITY - UNIVERSITY REVENUE BONDS - SERIES B OF 2015 (EXEMPT) & SERIES C OF 2015 (TAXABLE) MGR: Bank of America Merrill Lynch, New York

Day of Sale: 06/24 HOUSTON COMMUNITY COLLEGE SYSTEM WEEK OF 69,000 Aa2/AA-/ COMBINED FEE REVENUE & REFUNDING 06/22 BONDS - SERIES 2015 MGR: Bank of America Merrill Lynch, New York

Day of Sale: 06/24 NDUSTRY PUBLIC FACILITIES WEEK OF 63,975 // AUTHORITY, CALIFORNIA 06/22 TRANSPORTATION DISTRIBUTION INDUSTRIAL REDEVELOPMENT PROJECT NO. 2 2015 SUBORDINATE LIEN TAX ALLOCATION REFUNDING BONDS MGR: Stifel, Nicolaus & Company, Inc., San Francisco.

Day of Sale: 06/25 COOPERSVILLE AREA PUBLIC SCHOOLS, WEEK OF 63,600 /AA-/ MICHIGAN 06/22 COUNTIES OF OTTAWA & MUSKEGON, REFUNDIDNG BONDS CONSISTING OF: $37,600M - SERIES A $26,000M - SERIES B (TAXABLE) MGR: Stifel, Nicolaus & Company, Inc., St. Louis REMARK: (QSBLF)

Day of Sale: 06/24 SANTA MONICA-MALIBU UNIFIED SCHOOL WEEK OF 60,000 Aa1/AA/ DISTRICT, CALIFORNIA 06/22 ELECTION OF 2012 GENERAL OBLIGATION BONDS, SERIES B MGR: Stifel, Nicolaus & Company, Inc., San Francisco.

Day of Sale: 06/23 MISSISSIPPI HOME CORPORATION WEEK OF 58,000 Aaa// SINGLE FAMILY MORTGAGE REVENUE 06/22 REFUNDING BONDS 2015 SERIES A (FEDERALLY TAXABLE- MONTHLY PASS-THROUGH) MGR: Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC, New York CITY OF BUCKEYE, ARIZONA WEEK OF 55,000 /AA-/AA- EXCISE TAX REVENUE OBLIGATIONS, 06/22 SERIES 2015 MGR: Stifel, Nicolaus & Company, Inc., Denver SERIAL: 2021-2030 TERM: 2035, 2045

Day of Sale: 06/23 UNITED INDEPENDENT SCHOOL DISTRICT WEEK OF 52,905 // (A POLITICAL SUBDIVISION OF THE 06/22 STATE OF TEXAS LOCATED IN WEBB COUNTY) UNLIMITED TAX REFUNDING BONDS, SERIES 2015 MGR: Frost Bank, San Antonio REMARK: DUE: 2015-2025 AND 2029-2035 CITY OF MCKINNEY, TEXAS WEEK OF 52,300 Aa1/AAA/ GENERAL OBLIGATION BONDS 06/22 SERIES 2015 MGR: Coastal Securities, Inc., Houston SERIAL: 2016-2035

Day of Sale: 06/23 MONROE SCHOOL DISTRICT NO. 103, WEEK OF 51,445 Aa1/NR/ WASHINGTON 06/22 SNOHOMISH COUNTY UNLIMITED TAX GENERAL OBLIGATION BONDS - 2015 MGR: D.A. Davidson & Co., Great Falls REMARK: (WASHINGTON STATE GUARANTEE)

UNDERLYING RATING: AA3

Day of Sale: 06/23 NORTHSIDE INDEPENDENT SCHOOL WEEK OF 50,000 // DISTRICT, TEXAS 06/22 UNLIMITED TAX SCHOOL BUILDING MGR: Citigroup Global Markets Inc, New York

Day of Sale: 06/23 MADISON COUNTY CAPITAL RESOURCE WEEK OF 48,520 Aa3/AA/ CORPORATION 06/22 TAX-EXEMPT REVENUE BONDS (COLGATE UNIVERSITY REFUNDING PROJECT), SERIES 2015A MGR: Goldman, Sachs & Co., New York

Day of Sale: 06/24 INDIANA FINANCE AUTHORITY WEEK OF 46,000 /A+/AA- DEACONESS HEALTH SYSTEM OBLIGATED 06/22 GROUP - REFUNDING REVENUE BONDS - SERIES 2015A MGR: Bank of America Merrill Lynch, New York

Day of Sale: 06/23 RHODE ISLAND HEALTH & EDUCATIONAL WEEK OF 46,000 A2/A/ BUILDING CORPORATION 06/22 HIGHER EDUCATION FACILITY REVENUE PROVIDENCE COLLEGE MGR: Citigroup Global Markets Inc, New York SERIAL: 2015-2035 TERM: 2040, 2045

Day of Sale: 06/24 KING COUNTY, WASHINGTON WEEK OF 45,490 NR/NR/ PUBLIC HOSPITAL DISTRICT NO. 4 06/22 REVENUE BONDS SNOQUAIMIE, 2015A MGR: Piper Jaffray, Minneapolis

Day of Sale: 06/24 MUNCIE SBC FIRST MORTGAGE REFUNDING DAILY 45,285 // BONDS, SERIES 2015 NOT BANK QUALIFIED MGR: City Securities Corp., Indianapolis SERIAL: 2015-2023 REMARK: AA+ (ST INTERCEPT)/BBB+ UNDERLYING PENNSYLVANIA ECONOMIC DEVELOPMENT WEEK OF 43,000 Baa3/BBB-/ FINANCING AUTHORITY (FIRSTENERGY) 06/22 EXEMPT FACILITIES REVENUE BONDS - SERIES 2005A (NON-AMT) - (SHIPPINGPORT PROJECT) MGR: Bank of America Merrill Lynch, New York

Day of Sale: 06/24 MASTER LEASE CERTIFICATES OF WEEK OF 40,630 // PARTICIPATION OF 2015, SERIES A 06/22 EVIDENCING PROPORTIONATE INTERESTS OF THE OWNERS THEREOF IN CERTAIN LEASE PAYMENTS TO BE MADE BY THE STATE OF WISCONSIN ACTING BY AND THROUGH THE DEPARTMENT OF ADMINISTRATION MGR: Robert W. Baird & Co., Inc., Milwaukee REMARK: DUE: 09/01/2015 AND 03/01 & 09/01

2016-2023 CHARTER OAK UNIFIED SCHOOL DISTRICT WEEK OF 40,000 /AA/ (LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CALIFORNIA) 06/22 CONSISTING OF: 27,000M ELECTION OF 2012 GENERAL OBLIGATION BONDS, SERIES A $13,000M GENERAL OBLIGATION REFUNDING BONDS MGR: RBC Capital Markets, New York

Day of Sale: 06/23 SOUTH CAROLINA HOUSING FINANCE & WEEK OF 39,000 Aaa// DEVELOPMENT AUTHORITY 06/22 HOUSING REVENUE BONDS (TAXABLE) MGR: Citigroup Global Markets Inc, New York SERIAL: 2016-2025 REMARK: 5 YEAR PAC

Day of Sale: 06/25 REDEVELOPMENT AUTHORITY OF THE WEEK OF 38,600 NR/A+/A+ CTIY OF MILWAUKEE (WISCONSIN) 06/22 /EXP/EXP FEDERALLY TAXABLE REDEVELOPMENT LEASE REVENUE BONDS, SERIES 2015A (MILWAUKEE PUBLIC SCHOOLS-QUALIFIED SCHOOL CONSTRUCTION BONDS-DIRECT PAYMENT SUBSIDY) MGR: George K. Baum & Company, Denver

Day of Sale: 06/24 MURRIETA VALLEY UNIFIED SCHOOL WEEK OF 38,402 A1/A+/ DISTRICT, CALIFORNIA 06/22 2015 GENERAL OBLIGATION BONDS ELECTION 2014, SERIES 2015 MGR: Stifel, Nicolaus & Company, Inc., San Francisco.

Day of Sale: 06/24 INDUSTRY PUBLIC FACILITIES WEEK OF 37,215 /A-/ AUTHORITY, CALIFORNIA 06/22 TRANSPORTATION DISTRIBUTION INDUSTRIAL REDEVELOPMENT PROJECT NO. 3 2015B TAXABLE ALLOCATION REFUNDING BONDS MGR: Stifel, Nicolaus & Company, Inc., San Francisco.

Day of Sale: 06/25 COVINA-VALLEY UNIFIED SCHOOL WEEK OF 37,000 Aa3/A+/ DISTRICT, CALIFORNIA 06/22 GENERAL OBLIGATION BONDS MGR: Wells Fargo Securities (trade name for Wells Fargo, Charlotte SERIAL: 2016-2039

Day of Sale: 06/24 CRYSTAL CITY INDEPENDENT SCHOOL WEEK OF 35,000 // DISTRICT, TEXAS 06/22 (A POLITICAL SUBDIVISION OF THE STATE OF TEXAS LOCATED IN ZAVALA COUNTY) UNLIMITED TAX SCHOOL BUILDING BONDS SERIES 2015 MGR: FTN Financial Capital Markets, New York INSURANCE: PERMANENT SCHOOL FUND GUARANTEE PROGRAM

Day of Sale: 06/23 SAN BERNARDINO CITY, CALIFORNIA WEEK OF 35,000 A2/A/ UNIFIED SCHOOL DISTRICT 06/22 GENERAL OBLIGATION 2012 ELECTION 2015C MGR: Piper Jaffray, Minneapolis SERIAL: 2016-2032

Day of Sale: 06/24 KENTUCKY RURAL WATER FINANCE WEEK OF 32,500 MIG 1// CORPORATION 06/22 PUBLIC PROJECTS CONSTRUCTION NOTES MGR: Raymond James & Associates, Inc., Memphis TERM: 2016

Day of Sale: 06/24 COMMUNITY DEVELOPMENT AUTHORITY OF WEEK OF 31,470 A1// THE CITY OF GLENDALE, WISCONSIN 06/22 COMMUNITY DEVELOPMENT LEASE REVENUE BONDS (BAYSHORE FACILITY) CONSISTING OF: $11,765M SERIES 2015A $19,705M SERIES 2015B (TAXABLE) MGR: Robert W. Baird & Co., Inc., Milwaukee SERIAL: 2023-2027 CITY OF CRANSTON, RHODE ISLAND WEEK OF 30,350 // GENERAL OBLIGATION BONDS, 06/22 2015 SERIES A AND B MGR: Janney Montgomery Scott LLC, Philadelphia

Day of Sale: 06/25 COUNTY OF DURHAM, NORTH CAROLINA WEEK OF 29,315 Aaa/AAA/ GENERAL OBLIGATION BONDS 06/22 MGR: Wells Fargo Securities (trade name for Wells Fargo, Charlotte SERIAL: 2018-2026

Day of Sale: 06/24 TRACY UNIFIED SCHOOL DISTRICT, WEEK OF 29,000 Aa2// CALIFORNIA 06/22 GENERAL OBLIGATION BONDS ELECTION OF 2014, SERIES 2015 MGR: Stifel, Nicolaus & Company, Inc., San Francisco.

Day of Sale: 06/23 CROWLEY INDEPENDENT SCHOOL DISTRICT DAILY 28,935 // TEXAS UNLIMITED TAX REFUNDING BONDS, SERIES 2015B MGR: BOSC, Inc., Richardson TOWN OF MANCHESTER, CONNECTICUT WEEK OF 27,405 Aa1/NR/NR GENERAL OBLIGATION REFUNDING BONDS, 06/22 2015 SERIES A MGR: Raymond James & Associates, Inc., New York SERIAL: 2016-2027 REMARK: DUE: 08/01/2027

Day of Sale: 06/23 KING COUNTY, WASHINGTON WEEK OF 26,535 NR/NR/ PUBLIC HOSPITAL DISTRICT NO. 4 06/22 LIMITED TAX GENERAL OBLIGATION IMPROVEMENT REFUNDIDNG BONDS SNOQUALMIE, 2015A MGR: Piper Jaffray, Minneapolis

Day of Sale: 06/24 ROCKLIN COMMUNITY FACILITIES WEEK OF 25,385 NR/NR/ DISTRICT NO. 10, CALIFORNIA 06/22 WHITNEY RANCH SPECIAL TAX REVENUE BONDS, SERIES 2015 MGR: Piper Jaffray, Minneapolis SERIAL: 2016-2039

Day of Sale: 06/23 BRAZOSPORT WATER AUTHORITY, TEXAS WEEK OF 22,650 /A+/ WATER SUPPLY SYSTEM REGIONAL 06/22 REVENUE BONDS MGR: Raymond James & Associates, Inc., Dallas SERIAL: 2019-2040

Day of Sale: 06/23 CALIFORNIA STATEWIDE COMMUNITY WEEK OF 22,130 NR/NR/NR DEVELOPMENT AUTHORITY 06/22 STATEWIDE COMMUNITY INFRASTRUCTURE PROGRAM REFUNDING BONDS SERIES 2015 (ORINDA WILDER) MGR: RBC Capital Markets, Chicago CHATHAM COUNTY, NORTH CAROLINA WEEK OF 21,665 Aa2/AA+/ GENERAL OBLIGATION BONDS 06/22 MGR: PNC Capital Markets LLC, Philadelphia SERIAL: 2015-2035 ROSEVILLE, CALIFORNIA WEEK OF 20,000 /AA/ CERTIFICATES OF PARTICIPATION, 2015 06/22 MGR: Piper Jaffray, Minneapolis

Day of Sale: 06/25 KLEIN INDEPENDENT SCHOOL DISTRICT, WEEK OF 17,490 Aa1/AA/ TEXAS 06/22 UNL8IMITED TAX REFUNDING BONDS MGR: Raymond James & Associates, Inc., Dallas REMARK: DUE: 2015-2016 AND 2028-2031

(NON PSF)

Day of Sale: 06/25 TOWN OF MANCHESTER, CONNECTICUT WEEK OF 17,132 // GENERAL OBLIGATION BOND 06/22 ANTICIPATION NOTES, ISSUE OF 2015 MGR: Raymond James & Associates, Inc., Memphis TERM: 2016

Day of Sale: 06/23 VILLAGE OF BRIDGEVIEW, ILLLINOIS WEEK OF 16,000 // UNLIMITED TAX GENERAL OBLIGATION 06/22 BONDS, SERIES 2015 MGR: George K. Baum & Company, Denver

Day of Sale: 06/25 INDIANA STATE UNIVERSITY WEEK OF 15,000 A1/NR/ TRUSTEES HOUSING-DINING REVENUE 06/22 BONDS, 2015 MGR: Piper Jaffray, Minneapolis SERIAL: 2016-2035

Day of Sale: 06/24 BRIDGETON, MISSOURI WEEK OF 14,000 NR/NR/ INDUSTRIAL DEVELOPMENT AUTHORITY 06/22 SALES TAX REFUNDING REVENUE BONDS (HILLTOP COMMUNITY IMPROVEMENT DISTRICT PROJECT) MGR: Stifel, Nicolaus & Company, Inc., St. Louis

Day of Sale: 06/22 CITY OF MCKINNEY, TEXAS WEEK OF 13,675 Aa2/AA+/ WW/SS REVENUE REFUNDING AND 06/22 IMPROVEMENT BONDS, SERIES 2015 MGR: Coastal Securities, Inc., Houston SERIAL: 2016-2035

Day of Sale: 06/23 BEDFORD, PENNSYLVANIA WEEK OF 12,100 Aa3// AREA SCHOOL DISTRICT 06/22 GENERAL OBLIGATION BONDS MGR: PNC Capital Markets LLC, Philadelphia SERIAL: 2016-2028 NEW JERSEY HOUSING AND MORTGAGE WEEK OF 11,750 Aaa/NR/NR FINANCE AGENCY 06/22 MULTIFAMILY CONDUIT REVENUE BONDS, SERIES 2015B (LEXINGTON MANOR APARTMENT PROJECT) MGR: RBC Capital Markets, Chicago

Day of Sale: 06/22 CALIFORNIA MUNICIPAL FINANCE WEEK OF 10,975 NR/BBB-/ AUTHORITY 06/22 CHARTER SCHOOL REVENUE BONDS JOHN ADAMS, 2015A MGR: Piper Jaffray, Minneapolis SERIAL: 2020-2045 CITY OF EDINBURG, TEXAS WEEK OF 10,120 /AA-/AA- GENERAL OBLIGATION REFUNDING BONDS 06/22 MGR: Raymond James & Associates, Inc., Dallas SERIAL: 2016-2026

Day of Sale: 06/23 CHESTER COUNTY SCHOOL AUTHORITY WEEK OF 10,000 Aa3// CHESTER COUNTY, PENNSYLVANIA 06/22 SCHOOL LEASE REVENUE BONDS (CHESTER COUNTY INTERMEDIATE UNIT PROJECT), SERIES OF 2015 **********BANK QUALIFIED********** MGR: RBC Capital Markets, Philadelphia SERIAL: 2016-2035

Day of Sale: 06/23 CENTRAL CAMBRIA PENNSYLVANIA WEEK OF 9,700 /AA-/ SCHOOL DISTRICT 06/22 ********BANK QUALIFIED********** MGR: Boenning & Scattergood, Inc., Conshohocken SERIAL: 2015-2031

Day of Sale: 06/25 KENT CITY COMMUNITY SCHOOLS, WEEK OF 9,125 /AA-/ MICHIGAN, KENT, OTTAWA, MUSKEGON & 06/22 NEWAYGO COUNTIES REFUNDING BONDS MGR: Stifel, Nicolaus & Company, Inc., St. Louis REMARK: (QSBLF)

Day of Sale: 06/23 GALENA PARK INDEPENDENT SCHOOL WEEK OF 9,100 /AAA/AAA DISTRICT, TEXAS 06/22 UNLIMITED TAX REFUNDING BONDS MGR: Raymond James & Associates, Inc., Dallas SERIAL: 2016-2026 INSURANCE: PERMANENT SCHOOL FUND GUARANTEE PROGRAM REMARK: UNDERLYING RATINGS: AA-/AA+

**********BANK QUALIFIED**********

Day of Sale: 06/24 TRACY UNIFIED SCHOOL DISTRICT, WEEK OF 9,100 Aa2//

CALIFORNIA 06/22 GENERAL OBLIGATION BONDS 2008 ELECTION, SERIES 2015 MGR: Stifel, Nicolaus & Company, Inc., San Francisco.

Day of Sale: 06/23 BREMEN MULTI SCHOOL BUILDING WEEK OF 8,490 NR// CORPORATION, INDIANA 06/22 FIRST MORTGAGE REFUNDING IMPROVEMENT REVENUE BONDS, 2015 MGR: Piper Jaffray, Minneapolis SERIAL: 2016-2023

Day of Sale: 06/24 CADDO MILLS INDEPENDENT SCHOOL WEEK OF 8,450 Aaa/A+/ DISTRICT, TEXAS 06/22 UNLIMITED TAX REFUNDING BONDS S15B BANK QUALIFIED MGR: FirstSouthwest, Dallas REMARK: 2015-2034 and 2039-2042

Day of Sale: 06/22 SUMMIT COUNTY, OHIO WEEK OF 8,315 /A+/ DEVELOPMENT FINANCE AUTHORITY 06/22 LEASE REVENUE BONDS, REMINDERVILLE, 2015 MGR: Piper Jaffray, Minneapolis SERIAL: 2018-2045

Day of Sale: 06/23 HUTTO (CITY OF), TEXAS LIMITED WEEK OF 8,290 // TAX REFUNDING BONDS S15 06/22 BANK QUALIFIED MGR: FirstSouthwest, Dallas SERIAL: 2017-2032

Day of Sale: 06/24 INDUSTRY PUBLIC FACILITIES WEEK OF 8,090 /A-/ AUTHORITY, CALIFORNIA 06/22 TRANSPORTATION DISTRIBUTION INDUSTRIAL REDEVELOPMENT PROJECT NO. 2 2015A TAX ALLOCATION REFUNDING BOND MGR: Stifel, Nicolaus & Company, Inc., San Francisco.

Day of Sale: 06/25 CITY OF EDINBURG, TEXAS WEEK OF 8,035 /AA/AA- UTILITY SYSTEM REVENUE REFUNDING 06/22 BONDS MGR: Raymond James & Associates, Inc., Dallas SERIAL: 2019-2028

Day of Sale: 06/23 PASCO, WASHINGTON WEEK OF 8,000 /AA-/ LIMITED TAX GENERAL OBLIGATION 06/22 BONDS, 2015 MGR: Piper Jaffray, Minneapolis SERIAL: 2016-2035

Day of Sale: 06/24 INDUSTRY PUBLIC FACILITIES WEEK OF 7,330 /A-/ AUTHORITY, CALIFORNIA 06/22 TRANSPORTATION DISTRIBUTION INDUSTRIAL REDEVELOPMENT PROJECT NO. 3 2015A TAX ALLOCATION REFUNDING BOND MGR: Stifel, Nicolaus & Company, Inc., San Francisco.

Day of Sale: 06/25 AVELLA AREA SCHOOL DISTRICT WEEK OF 7,220 // WASHINGTON COUNTY, PENNSYLVANIA 06/22 GENERAL OBLIGATION NOTES, SERIES OF 2015 **********BANK QUALIFIED********** MGR: Janney Montgomery Scott LLC, Philadelphia

Day of Sale: 06/24 FREER INDEPENDENT SCHOOL DISTRICT, WEEK OF 6,150 // TEXAS 06/22 UNLIMITED TAX SCHOOL BUILDING BONDS S15 BANK QUALIFIED MGR: FirstSouthwest, Dallas SERIAL: 2038-2045

Day of Sale: 06/25 MONTROSE, PENNSYLVANIA WEEK OF 6,000 /A+/ AREA SCHOOL DISTRICT 06/22 GENERAL OBLIGATION BONDS MGR: PNC Capital Markets LLC, Philadelphia SERIAL: 2016-2025 INSURANCE: BUILD AMERICA MUTUAL ASSURANCE VALLEY WATER DISTRICT WEEK OF 5,890 NR/A+/ PIERCE COUNTY, WASHINGTON 06/22 WATER AND REFUNDING REVENUE BONDS 2015 **********BANK QUALIFIED********** MGR: D.A. Davidson & Co., Great Falls LOWER LACKAWANNA VALLEY SANITARY WEEK OF 5,700 /AA/ AUTHORITY 06/22 LACKAWANNA AND LUZERNE COUNTIES, PENNSYLVANIA SEWER REVENUE BONDS, SERIES OF 2015 **********BANK QUALIFIED********** MGR: RBC Capital Markets, Philadelphia SERIAL: 2015-2027 INSURANCE: MUNICIPAL ASSURANCE CORP

Day of Sale: 06/22 KING COUNTY, WASHINGTON WEEK OF 5,655 NR/NR/ PUBLIC HOSPITAL DISTRICT NO. 4, 06/22 LIMITED TAX GENERAL OBLIGATION BOND SNOQUALIMIE IMPROVEMENT REFUNDING 2015B (TAXABLE) MGR: Piper Jaffray, Minneapolis

Day of Sale: 06/24 SPRING WEST MUNICIPAL UTILITY WEEK OF 4,485 NR/AA/NR DISTRICT 06/22 (A POLITICAL SUBDIVISION OF THE STATE OF TEXAS LOCATED WITHIN HARRIS COUNTY, TEXAS WATERWORKS AND SEWER SYSTEM COMBINATION UNLIMITED TAX AND REVENUE REFUNDING BONDS, SERIES 2015 **********BANK QUALIFIED********** MGR: RBC Capital Markets, Dallas

Day of Sale: 06/22 KING COUNTY, WASHINGTON WEEK OF 4,080 // PUBLIC HOSPITAL DISTRICT NO. 4 06/22 REVENUE BONDS SNOQUAIMIE 2015B (TAXABLE) MGR: Piper Jaffray, Minneapolis

Day of Sale: 06/24 IRONTON CITY SCHOOL DISTRICT WEEK OF 3,955 Aa2// LAWRENCE COUNTY, OHIO 06/22 SCHOOL IMPROVEMENT REFUNDING BONDS GENERAL OBLIGATION BONDS, SERIES OF 2015 **********BANK QUALIFIED********** MGR: RBC Capital Markets, Philadelphia SERIAL: 2015-2027

Day of Sale: 06/23 KLAMATH-TRINITY JOINT UNIFIED WEEK OF 3,500 /A+/ SCHOOL DISTRICT, CALIFORNIA 06/22 2015 GENERAL OBLIGATION BONDS ELECTION OF 2008, SERIES B MGR: Stifel, Nicolaus & Company, Inc., San Francisco. REMARK: Bank Qualified

Day of Sale: 06/25 BLANCO INDEPENDENT SCHOOL DISTRICT, WEEK OF 3,450 /AA-/ TEXAS 06/22 (BLANCO KENDALL AND HAYS COUNTIES, TEXAS) UNLIMITED TAX REFUNDING BONDS, SERIES 2015 MGR: Frost Bank, San Antonio SERIAL: 2016-2021

Day of Sale: 06/24 FREER INDEPENDENT SCHOOL DISTRICT, WEEK OF 3,355 Aaa// TEXAS 06/22 UNLIMITED TAX REFUNDING BONDS S15 BANK QUALIFIED MGR: FirstSouthwest, Dallas SERIAL: 2016-2036

Day of Sale: 06/25 SEVEN HILLS CITY, OHIO WEEK OF 3,220 NR/NR/ CAPITAL IMPROVEMENT BOND 06/22 ANTICIPATION NOTES MGR: Stifel, Nicolaus & Company, Inc., St. Louis

Day of Sale: 06/23 SCHOOL DISTRICT OF THEMENOMONIE WEEK OF 2,980 // AREA 06/22 DUNN AND ST. CROIX COUNTIES, WISCONSIN TAXABLE GENERAL OBLIGATION PROMISSORY NOTES MGR: Robert W. Baird & Co., Inc., Milwaukee SERIAL: 2017-2020 SHAMOKIN-COAL TOWNSHIP JOINT SEWER WEEK OF 2,925 /AA/ AUTHORITY 06/22 NORTHUMBERLAND COUNTY, PENNSYLVANIA FEDERALLY TAXABLE SEWER REVENUE BONDS, SERIES A OF 2015 SEWER REVENUE BONDS, SERIES B OF 2015 **********BANK QUALIFIED********** MGR: RBC Capital Markets, Philadelphia SERIAL: 2016-2022

Day of Sale: 06/24 PIKE & CALHOUN COUNTIES, ILLINOIS WEEK OF 2,470 /A+/ PIKELAND COMMUNITY UNIT SCHOOL 06/22 DISTRICT #10, GENERAL OBLIGATION BONDS CONSISTING OF: $1,220M - SERIES A $1,250M - SERIES B (TAXABLE) MGR: Stifel, Nicolaus & Company, Inc., St. Louis

Day of Sale: 06/25 BINGHAMTON, NEW YORK WEEK OF 2,400 A2/NR/ GENERAL OBLIGATION REFUNDING BONDS 06/22 2015 MGR: Piper Jaffray, Minneapolis SERIAL: 2015-2017

Day of Sale: 06/25 SPUR INDEPENDENT SCHOOL DISTRICT, WEEK OF 2,220 /AAA/ TEXAS 06/22 UNLIMITED TAX REFUNDING BONDS **********BANK QUALIFIED********** MGR: Raymond James & Associates, Inc., Dallas SERIAL: 2016-2026 INSURANCE: PERMANENT SCHOOL FUND GUARANTEE PROGRAM

Day of Sale: 06/25 PAINT ROCK INDEPENDENT SCHOOL WEEK OF 2,160 NR/AA/NR DISTRICT 06/22 (CONCHO COUNTY, TEXAS) UNLIMITED TAX REFUNDING BONDS, SERIES 2015 **********BANK QUALIFIED********** MGR: RBC Capital Markets, Dallas

INSURANCE: PERMANENT SCHOOL FUND GUARANTEE PROGRAM

Day of Sale: 06/22 KLAMATH-TRINITY JOINT UNIFIED WEEK OF 1,700 /A+/ SCHOOL DISTRICT, CALIFORNIA 06/22 2015 GENERAL OBLIGATION REFUNDING BONDS MGR: Stifel, Nicolaus & Company, Inc., San Francisco.

Day of Sale: 06/25 TOWN OF FREDERICK, COLORADO WEEK OF 1,105 // SALES AND USE TAX REVENUE BONDS 06/22 SERIES 2015B MGR: George K. Baum & Company, Denver

Day of Sale: 06/25

---------------------- Expected volume excluding daily issues: 8,854,649 (in 000‘s)