U.S. wants data security protected in Altegrity Ch. 11 plan

(Reuters) - The U.S. government has urged that the security company that vetted fugitive U.S. spy agency contractor Edward Snowden must commit to complying with data security obligations or its plan to exit bankruptcy should be rejected.

Altegrity Inc’s plan should also be rejected as it could interfere with another lawsuit as well as a Department of Labor probe of the company’s retirement and healthcare programs, the government said in court papers filed on Friday.

