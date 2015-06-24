FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
U.S. wants data security protected in Altegrity Ch. 11 plan
June 24, 2015 / 11:02 AM / 2 years ago

U.S. wants data security protected in Altegrity Ch. 11 plan

Jim Christie

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - The U.S. government has urged that the security company that vetted fugitive U.S. spy agency contractor Edward Snowden must commit to complying with data security obligations or its plan to exit bankruptcy should be rejected.

Altegrity Inc’s plan should also be rejected as it could interfere with another lawsuit as well as a Department of Labor probe of the company’s retirement and healthcare programs, the government said in court papers filed on Friday.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/1eH57RF

