DALCOMP NEGOTIATED CALENDAR

Day of Sale: 06/30 METROPOLITAN WASHINGTON AIRPORTS WEEK OF 350,025 A1/AA-/AA- AUTHORITY 06/29 AIRPORT SYSTEM REVENUE AND REFUNDING BONDS SERIES 2015BCD MGR: Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC, New York REFUNDING CERTIFICATES OF WEEK OF 167,690 Aa3/AA-/ PARTICIPATION, SERIES 2015 06/29 EVIDENCING THE PROPORTIONATE INTERESTS OF THE OWNERS THEREOF IN THE TRUST ESTATE,INCLUDING LEASE PAYMENTS TO BE MADE BY THE STATE OF ARIZONA (ACTING BY AND THROUGH THE DIRECTOR OF THE DEPARTMENT OF ADMINISTRATION )AS LESSEE FOR CERTAIN PROPERTIES PURSUANT TO AN AMENDED AND RESTATED LEASE-PURCHASE AGREEMENT MGR: Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC, New York JETS STADIUM FINANCE ISSUER 2015, WEEK OF 146,700 VMIG 1/A-1/ LLC 06/29 TAXABLE WEEKLY MODE VARIABLE RATE DEMAND NOTES, SERIES 2015 MGR: Jefferies LLC, New York REMARK: Underlying Ratings A1/A+

Day of Sale: 06/30 NORTHWEST INDEPENDENT SCHOOL DAILY 137,618 // DISTRICT UNLIMITED TAX REFUNDING BONDS, SERIES 2015A MGR: BOSC, Inc., Richardson CLARK COUNTY, NEVADA WEEK OF 101,805 A1/A+/ LAS VEGAS-MCCARRAN INTERNATIONAL 06/29 AIRPORT, REVENUE REFUNDING BONDS MGR: Wells Fargo Securities (trade name for Wells Fargo, New York SERIAL: 2019-2027

Day of Sale: 06/30 CITY OF TALLAHASSEE, FLORIDA WEEK OF 94,915 Aa3/AA/ ENERGY SYSTEM REFUNDING 06/29 REVENUE BONDS SERIES 2015 MGR: RBC Capital Markets, New York REMARK: ROP: 6/29

Day of Sale: 06/30 INDIANA FINANCE AUTHORITY WEEK OF 94,000 Aa2/AA+/AA+ MOTORSPORTS IMPROVEMENT PROJECT 06/29 LEASE APPROPRIATION BONDS SERIES 2015 C (TAXABLE) MGR: Bank of America Merrill Lynch, New York

Day of Sale: 07/01 CALIFORNIA MUNICIPAL FINANCE WEEK OF 92,840 NR/AA-/AA- AUTHORITY CITY OF ANAHEIM ELECTRIC 06/29 UTILITY DISTRIBUTION SYSTEM REFUNDING AND IMPROVEMENTS MGR: Goldman, Sachs & Co., New York REMARK: ROP Monday

Day of Sale: 06/30 NEW CANEY INDEPENDENT SCHOOL WEEK OF 90,000 Aaa/AAA/ DISTRICT, TEXAS 06/29 UNLIMITED TAX SCHOOL BUILDING SERIES 2015 MGR: Oppenheimer & Co., Stamford SERIAL: 2016-2035 TERM: 2040, 2045 INSURANCE: PERMANENT SCHOOL FUND GUARANTEE PROGRAM REMARK: UL: Aa3/A

Day of Sale: 06/30 UNIVERSITY OF CENTRAL FLORIDA WEEK OF 79,000 /A+/AA- CONVOCATION CORPORATION REFUNDING 06/29 REVENUE BONDS SERIES 2015A (TAX- EXEMPT) & SERIES 2015B (TAXABLE) MGR: Bank of America Merrill Lynch, New York

Day of Sale: 06/30 PRIVATE COLLEGES AND UNIVERSITIES WEEK OF 77,010 Baa2// AUTHORITY, GEORGIA 06/29 MERCER UNIVERSITY PROJECT SERIES 2015 MGR: George K. Baum & Company, Denver TERM: 2035, 2040, 2045

Day of Sale: 06/30 EANES INDEPENDENT SCHOOL DISTRICT WEEK OF 75,000 // UNLIMITED TAX SCHOOL BUILDING & 06/29 EFUNDING BONDS SERIES 2015 TEXAS MGR: BOSC, Inc., Richardson

Day of Sale: 06/30 ENUMCLAW, WASHINGTON WEEK OF 67,450 Aa1// SCHOOL DISTRICT 06/29 UNLIMITED TAX GENERAL OBLIGATION SERIES 2015 MGR: Davidson Securities, Inc., Wichita INSURANCE: WASHINGTON SCHOOL BD GUARANTEE REMARK: Underlying Rating Aa3

Day of Sale: 07/01 VIRGINIA COLLEGE BUILDING AUTHORITY WEEK OF 65,580 Ba1/BB+/ EDUCATIONAL FACILITIES REVENUE 06/29 BONDS (MARYMOUNT UNIVERSITY PROJECT) SERIES 2015B (GREEN BONDS) MGR: Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC, New York UNIVERSITY OF ALASKA GENERAL WEEK OF 65,000 Aa2/AA-/ REVENUE 06/29 ALASKA MGR: Citigroup Global Markets Inc, New York SERIAL: 2018-2035 TERM: 2039

Day of Sale: 06/30 CHULA VISTA, CITY OF WEEK OF 45,085 /A-/ CALIFORNIA 06/29 CHULA VISTA REVENUE REF. BONDS SERIES 2015B MGR: Stifel, Nicolaus & Company, Inc., San Francisco.

Day of Sale: 07/01 RIALTO, SUCESSOR AGENCY TO THE WEEK OF 42,000 /A/ REDEVELOPMENT AGENCY OF THE CITY OF 06/29 /EXP/ CALIFORNIA TAX ALLOCATION REF BONDS (MERGED PA) 2015 SER A (TAX EXEMPT NON HOUSING) MGR: Stifel, Nicolaus & Company, Inc., San Francisco.

Day of Sale: 07/01 MAINE GOVERNMENTAL FACILITIES WEEK OF 41,000 Aa3/AA-/ AUTHORITY LEASE RENTAL REVENUE 06/29 REFUNDING BONDS SERIES 2015A MGR: Bank of America Merrill Lynch, New York REMARK: ROP: 6/29

Day of Sale: 06/30 MOUNT DIABLO UNIFIED SCHOOL WEEK OF 38,500 Aa3// DISTRICT, CALIFORNIA 06/29 GENERAL OBLIGATION BONDS, 2010 ELECTION, SERIES F MGR: Stifel, Nicolaus & Company, Inc., San Francisco.

Day of Sale: 06/29 DEVELOPMENT AUTHORITY OF BARTOW WEEK OF 35,750 Aa2/AA-/ COUNTY, GEORGIA 06/29 RECREATIONAL FAC TAXABLE REV BONDS (LAKEPOINT SPORTS PAVILION PROJECT) TAXABLE MGR: Raymond James & Associates, Chicago SERIAL: 2019-2036

Day of Sale: 06/30 CHULA VISTA, CITY OF WEEK OF 30,530 /BBB+/ CALIFORNIA 06/29 CHULA VISTA SPECIAL TAX REVENUE REF. BONDS SERIES 2015A MGR: Stifel, Nicolaus & Company, Inc., San Francisco.

Day of Sale: 07/01 MARINA COAST WATER DISTRICT, WEEK OF 30,000 // CALIFORNIA ENTERPRISE REVENUE 06/29 REFUNDING BONDS SERIES 2015 MGR: BOSC, Inc., Richardson

Day of Sale: 06/30 MONARCH-CHESTERFIELD LEVEE DISTRICT WEEK OF 30,000 /A-/A (ST. LOUIS COUNTY) MISSOURI 06/29 LEVEE DISTRICT REFUNDING BONDS GENERAL MARKET MGR: Raymond James & Associates, Chicago SERIAL: 2016-2045

Day of Sale: 06/30 CROWLEY INDEPENDENT SCHOOL DISTRICT DAILY 28,935 // TEXAS UNLIMITED TAX REFUNDING BONDS, SERIES 2015B MGR: BOSC, Inc., Richardson FOX C-6 SCHOOL DISTRICT,MISSOURI WEEK OF 22,745 /AA/ JEFFERSON COUNTY, CERTIFICATES OF 06/29 PARTICIPATION, SERIES 2015 MGR: Stifel, Nicolaus & Company, Inc., St. Louis INSURANCE: BUILD AMERICA MUTUAL ASSURANCE CITY OF EL PASO, TEXAS WEEK OF 20,330 /AA+/ (EL PASO COUNTY) 06/29 WATER AND SEWER REVENUE BONDS SERIES 2015A MGR: Barclays Capital Inc., New York SERIAL: 2016-2035

Day of Sale: 06/30 WESTERN WAYNE SCHOOL DISTRICT WEEK OF 19,190 /A/

WAYNE COUNTY, PENNSYLVANIA 06/29 GENERAL OBLIGATION BONDS SERIES 2015 MGR: Robert W. Baird & Co., Inc., Milwaukee

Day of Sale: 06/29 DECATUR INDEPENDENT SCHOOL DISTRICT WEEK OF 18,000 // UNLIMITED TAX SCHOOL BUILDING & 06/29 REFUNDING BONDS SERIES 2015 MGR: BOSC, Inc., Richardson

Day of Sale: 07/01 AVALON COMMUNITY IMPROVEMENT WEEK OF 16,890 /A-/ SUCCESSOR AGENCY TAX ALLOCATION 06/29 REFUNDING 2015A, CALIFORNIA MGR: Piper Jaffray, Minneapolis

Day of Sale: 06/30 RIALTO, SUCESSOR AGENCY TO THE WEEK OF 15,180 /A/ REDEVELOPMENT AGENCY OF THE CITY OF 06/29 /EXP/ CALIFORNIA TAX ALLOCATION REF BONDS (MERGED PA ) 2015 SERIES B (TXBLE NON-HOUSING) MGR: Stifel, Nicolaus & Company, Inc., San Francisco.

Day of Sale: 07/01 THE WILMINGTON PARKING AUTHORITY WEEK OF 15,000 // WILMINGTON, DELAWARE GUARANTEED 06/29 PARKING REVENUE BONDS SERIES 2015 MGR: Janney Montgomery Scott LLC, Philadelphia

Day of Sale: 06/30 TOWN OF BABYLON, NEW YORK WEEK OF 14,650 MIG 1/SP-1+/ GENERAL OBLIGATION TAX EXEMPT 06/29 BOND ANTICIPATION NOTES MGR: Goldman, Sachs & Co., New York

Day of Sale: 06/30 VENTURA UNIFIED SCHOOL DISTRICT WEEK OF 13,000 Aa3// CALIFORNIA 06/29 2015 GENERAL OBLIGATION REFUNDING BONDS MGR: Stifel, Nicolaus & Company, Inc., San Francisco.

Day of Sale: 06/29 SHENENDEHOWA CENTRAL SCHOOL WEEK OF 10,030 NR/UR/ DISTRICT, NEW YORK 06/29 MGR: Roosevelt & Cross, Inc., New York SERIAL: 2016-2027

Day of Sale: 07/01 COLONIAL SCHOOL DISTRICT WEEK OF 9,995 A2// MONTGOMERY COUNTY, PENNSYLVANIA 06/29 GENERAL OBLIGATION BONDS, SERIES OF 2015 MGR: RBC Capital Markets, Philadelphia SERIAL: 2016-2034 REMARK: **** BANK QUALIFIED ****

Day of Sale: 06/29 ST. CLAIR COUNTY,ILLINOIS WEEK OF 9,025 /A/ O‘FALLON COMMUNITY CONSOLIDATED 06/29 SCHOOL DISTRICT #90, SCHOOL REFUNDING BONDS $4,845M - SERIES A $2,895M - SERIES B $1,285M - DEBT CERTIFICATES MGR: Stifel, Nicolaus & Company, Inc., St. Louis RIALTO, SUCESSOR AGENCY TO THE WEEK OF 8,145 /A/ REDEVELOPMENT AGENCY OF THE CITY OF 06/29 /EXP/ CALIFORNIA TAX ALLOCATION REF BONDS (MERGED PA ) 2015 SERIES C (TXBLE HOUSING) MGR: Stifel, Nicolaus & Company, Inc., San Francisco.

Day of Sale: 07/01 RIVERHEAD FIRE DISTRICT REFUNDING WEEK OF 8,000 // 2015, NEW YORK 06/29 MGR: Piper Jaffray, Minneapolis SERIAL: 2015-2027

Day of Sale: 06/30 PACIFIC GROVE UNIFIED SCHOOL WEEK OF 7,870 /AA/ DISTRICT 06/29 (MONTEREY COUNTY, CALIFORNIA) GENERAL OBLIGATION BONDS MGR: RBC Capital Markets, New York

Day of Sale: 06/30 SUCESSOR AGENCY ANDERSON WEEK OF 7,830 /BBB+/ REDEVELOPMENT TAX ALLOCATION 06/29 SOUTHWEST 2015, CALIFORNIA MGR: Piper Jaffray, Minneapolis

Day of Sale: 06/30 REED CITY AREA SCHOOLS, MICHIGAN WEEK OF 7,605 /AA-/ 2015 REFUNDING BONDS 06/29 MGR: William Blair & Company, L.L.C., Chicago SERIAL: 2020-2029 REMARK: Underlying rating A

Day of Sale: 06/30 TOWN OF HICKORY CREEK, TEXAS WEEK OF 7,595 // $3,785M GENERAL OBLIGATION 06/29 REFUNDING BONDS SERIES 2015 $3,810M COMBINATION TAX & REVENUE CERTIFICATES OF OBLIGATION 2015 MGR: BOSC, Inc., Richardson

Day of Sale: 06/30 SUCCESSOR AGENCY TO THE MILLBRAE WEEK OF 6,515 /AA-/ REDEVELOPMENT AGENCY 06/29 MILLBRAE REDEVELOPMENT PROJECT 2015 TAX ALLOCATION REFUNDING BONDS MGR: Jefferies LLC, New York HIGHLANDS, WASHINGTON WEEK OF 5,960 Aa1// SCHOOL DISTRICT YAKIMA COUNTY 06/29 UNLIMITED TAX GENERAL OBLIGATION SERIES 2015 MGR: Davidson Securities, Inc., Wichita INSURANCE: WASHINGTON SCHOOL BD GUARANTEE REMARK: Underlying rating A2

Day of Sale: 06/30 SUCCESSOR AGENCY AVALON COMMUNITY WEEK OF 5,930 /A-/ IMPROVEMENT TAX ALLOCATION 06/29 REFUNDING 2015B TAXABLE CALIFORNIA MGR: Piper Jaffray, Minneapolis

Day of Sale: 06/30 CITY OF FLORESVILLE, TEXAS WEEK OF 5,810 // (A POLITICAL SUBDIVISION OF THE 06/29 STATE OF TEXAS LOCATED IN WILSON COUNTY) GENERAL OBLIGATION REFUNDING BONDS SERIES 2015 MGR: RBC Capital Markets, Dallas

Day of Sale: 06/30 SER 2015 WEEK OF 5,695 // CFD NO. 2005-1 SP TAX REF BONDS SER 06/29 2015A (SPRINGFIELD) MGR: Stifel, Nicolaus & Company, Inc., San Francisco.

Day of Sale: 07/02 WEST RANCH MANAGEMENT DISTRICT WEEK OF 5,655 /BBB/ TEXAS 06/29 UNLIMITED TAX BONDS TAXABLE MGR: Raymond James & Associates, Inc., Dallas SERIAL: 2017-2030

Day of Sale: 07/01 DIMMITT INDEPENDENT SCHOOL DISTRICT WEEK OF 5,320 /AAA/ TEXAS 06/29 UNLIMITED TAX REFUNDING BONDS BANK QUALIFIED MGR: Raymond James & Associates, Inc., Dallas SERIAL: 2016-2037 INSURANCE: PERMANENT SCHOOL FUND GUARANTEE PROGRAM REMARK: ( /A+ / )

Day of Sale: 06/30 HARRIS CO MUD 410 TEXAS WEEK OF 5,145 Aa/BBB/ UT REFDG BDS S15 06/29 MGR: FirstSouthwest, Dallas SERIAL: 2016-2036 INSURANCE: BUILD AMERICA MUTUAL ASSURANCE

Day of Sale: 06/29 IMPERIAL, CITY OF WEEK OF 5,020 // CALIFORNIA 06/29 CFD NO. 2006-2 SP TAX REF BONDS SER 2015A (SAVANNA RANCH)IA NO.1 MGR: Stifel, Nicolaus & Company, Inc., San Francisco.

Day of Sale: 07/02 KLAMATH-TRINITY JOINT UNIFIED WEEK OF 4,500 /A/ SCHOOL DISTRICT,CALIFORNIA 06/29 2015 CERTIFICATES OF PARTICIPATION MGR: Stifel, Nicolaus & Company, Inc., San Francisco. REMARK: BANK QUALIFIED

Day of Sale: 06/30 MCPHERSON,KANSAS,GENERAL OBLIGATION WEEK OF 3,810 /AA-/ REFUNDING & IMPROVEMENT BONDS 06/29 SERIES 137 OF 2015 MGR: Stifel, Nicolaus & Company, Inc., St. Louis WILLOW WALK COMMUNITY DEVELOPMENT WEEK OF 3,550 // DISTRICT (MANATEE COUNTY, FLORIDA) 06/29 SPECIAL ASSESSMENT BONDS, SERIES 2015 (SOUTH PARCEL ASSESSMENT AREA PROJECT) MGR: RBC Capital Markets, Chicago REMARK: Bank Qualified

Day of Sale: 06/30 CITY OF SOUTH PADRE ISLAND WEEK OF 3,015 Aa2/AA-/ TEXAS 06/29 TAX NOTES BANK QUALIFIED MGR: Raymond James & Associates, Inc., Dallas SERIAL: 2016-2022

Day of Sale: 06/30 TIOGA INDEPENDENT SCHOOL DISTRICT WEEK OF 2,915 /AAA/ (GRAYSON COUNTY, TEXAS) 06/29 UNLIMITED TAX SCHOOL BUILDING AND REFUNDING BONDS, SERIES 2015 MGR: Hutchinson, Shockey, Erley & Co., Chicago INSURANCE: PERMANENT SCHOOL FUND GUARANTEE PROGRAM REMARK: Underlying A Rating SPUR INDEPENDENT SCHOOL DISTRICT WEEK OF 2,220 /AAA/ TEXAS 06/29 UNLIMITED TAX REFUNDING BONDS BANK QUALIFIED

MGR: Raymond James & Associates, Inc., Dallas SERIAL: 2016-2026 INSURANCE: PERMANENT SCHOOL FUND GUARANTEE PROGRAM REMARK: ( /NR / )

---------------------- Expected volume excluding daily issues: 2,962,020 (in 000‘s)