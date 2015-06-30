Career Tracker: Lawyers on the move - June 30, 2015

(Reuters) - McKenna Long & Aldridge has added five new partners to its ranks before its merger with Dentons. Mordecai Boone joins the firm in San Francisco from Gordon Rees and will focus on product liability. Kevin Lombardo joins the firm in San Francisco from Bryan Cave and will focus on government contracts. Jeniffer De Jesus Roberts brings a multidisciplinary contractor practice to Washington, joining from Accenture Federal Services where she was director of legal compliance, regulatory and ethics. Kelvin Wyles joins in Los Angeles, moving over his practice representing manufacturers and suppliers from DeHay & Elliston. Steven Berson joins in Atlanta from Nelson Mullins Riley & Scarborough where he will focus on corporate transactions.

Thomas Christopher is now partner in Latham & Watkins’ corporate department and M&A group in New York. He moves over from Kirkland & Ellis.

