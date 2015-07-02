FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
8th Circuit revives manager's hostile work environment claim
July 2, 2015 / 12:27 AM / 2 years ago

8th Circuit revives manager's hostile work environment claim

Barbara Grzincic

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - A mid-level manager can bring a hostile work environment claim that arose out of the actions of her own subordinates, a federal appeals court held Tuesday.

The 8th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals said that Bernadine Stewart, an African-American woman who supervised a group of Somali-born men at a social-services nonprofit in Minneapolis, raised sufficient questions about her bosses’ response to the situation to survive a motion for summary judgment.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/1LEqn76

