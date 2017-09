DALCOMP NEGOTIATED CALENDAR

July 2 - IN ORDER TO ENSURE THAT WE HAVE TIME TO ENTER ALL NEW ISSUE INFORMATION, DALCOMP ASKS THAT FIRMS CALL US AT 212-404-8107 OR USE OUR FAX 212-404-8153 TO INFORM US UPCOMING ISSUES. WE WILL ADD ANY INFORMATION WE RECEIVE BY 2 P.M., EDT, ON THURSDAY AFTERNOON. PLEASE BE SURE TO INCLUDE THE ENTIRE MANAGEMENT GROUP. IF YOU HAVE ANY QUESTIONS ABOUT THIS SERVICE, PLEASE CALL DALCOMP AT 212-404-8107. ISSUE/SENIOR MANAGER SALE (IN 000) MDY/S&P/FTCH -------------------- ---- --------- ----------------- NORTH CAROLINA MUNICIPAL POWER WEEK OF 463,110 /A/A AGENCY NUMBER 1 07/06 CONSISTING OF: REFUNDING SERIES 2015A REFUNDING SERIES 2015B SERIES 2015C REFUNDING SERIES 2015D (FEDERALLY TAXABLE) REFUNDING SERIES 2015E (FORWARD DELIVERY BONDS) MGR: Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC, New York ILLINOIS STATE TOLL HIGHWAY WEEK OF 400,000 Aa3/AA-/AA- AUTHORITY 07/06 TOLL HIGHWAY SENIOR REVENUE BONDS 2015 SERIES A MGR: Bank of America Merrill Lynch, New York

Day of Sale: 07/08 CITY OF AUSTIN, TEXAS WATER AND WEEK OF 289,495 Aa2/AA/AA- WASTEWATER SYSTEM REVENUE 07/06 REFUNDING BONDS SERIES 2015A TAXABLE SERIES B MGR: J.P. Morgan Securities LLC, New York SERIAL: 2016-2035

Day of Sale: 07/08 COLORADO HEALTH FACILITIES WEEK OF 205,000 Baa1/BBB+/B- AUTHORITY EVANGELICAL LUTHERAN 07/06 GOOD SAMARITAN MGR: Citigroup Global Markets Inc, New York SERIAL: 2016-2036 TERM: 2040, 2045

Day of Sale: 07/09 MASSACHUSETTS PORT AUTHORITY WEEK OF 178,000 Aa2/AA/AA REVENUE & REFUNDING (109MM T/E 07/06 70MM/AMT) MGR: Citigroup Global Markets Inc, New York SERIAL: 2019-2035 TERM: 2040, 2045

Day of Sale: 07/08 DESERT SANDS UNIFIED SCHOOL WEEK OF 157,330 Aa2/AA-/ DISTRICT 07/06 (RIVERSIDE COUNTY, CALIFORNIA) GENERAL OBLIGATION BONDS, ELECTION OF 2015, SERIES 2015 2015 GENERAL OBLIGATION REFUNDING BONDS MGR: RBC Capital Markets, New York

Day of Sale: 07/08 STATE OF NEW YORK MORTGATGE AGENCY WEEK OF 151,000 // HOMEOWNER MORTGAGE REVENUE 07/06 (65MM TE/85MM AMT) MGR: Citigroup Global Markets Inc, New York REMARK: TE: 16-18, 31, 35, 40

AMT: 18, 26, 28, 35

ROP: 7/7

Day of Sale: 07/08 CITY OF BAKERSFIELD WASTEWATER WEEK OF 147,000 Aa2/AA/ REVENUE REFUNDING, CALIFORNIA 07/06 MGR: Citigroup Global Markets Inc, New York

Day of Sale: 07/08 NORTHWEST INDEPENDENT SCHOOL DAILY 137,618 // DISTRICT UNLIMITED TAX REFUNDING BONDS, SERIES 2015A MGR: BOSC, Inc., Richardson CHAPMAN UNIVERSITY WEEK OF 130,000 A2// CALIFORNIA EDUCATIONAL FACILITIES 07/06 AUTHORITY REVENUE MGR: Wells Fargo Securities (trade name for Wells Fargo, New York SERIAL: 2017-2035 TERM: 2040, 2045

Day of Sale: 07/08 CITY OF VERNON, CALIFORNIA WEEK OF 110,000 NR/A-/NR ELECTRIC SYSTEM REVENUE BONDS 07/06 2015 SERIES A MGR: J.P. Morgan Securities LLC, New York SERIAL: 2022-2026

Day of Sale: 07/08 OREGON HEALTH AND SCIENCE WEEK OF 100,000 A1/AA-/AA- UNIVERSITY REVENUE BONDS 07/06 (FEDERALLY TAXABLE) SERIES 2015C MGR: Barclays Capital Inc., New York CITY OF SEATTLE, WASHINGTON WEEK OF 100,000 Aa2/AA/ MUNICIPAL LIGHT & POWER REVENUE 07/06 BONDS (SIFMA FLOATERS) MGR: Citigroup Global Markets Inc, New York REMARK: Soft Put 11/1/17, 11/1/18

Day of Sale: 07/08 KENNEWICK, WASHINGTON WEEK OF 80,000 Aa1/NR/ SCHOOL DISTRICT BENTON COUNTY 07/06 MGR: D.A. Davidson & Co., Seattle REMARK: DUE: 2016-2027 AND 2029-2034

UNDERLYING RATINGS: AA2

WASHINGTON STATE GUARANTEE

Day of Sale: 07/07 FSU FINANCIAL ASSISTANCE, INC. WEEK OF 79,225 A1//A EDUCATIONAL INCLUDING ATHLETIC, 07/06 FACILITIES IMPROVEMENT REVENUE BONDS-SERIES 2015A, B, (TAXABLE), AND C MGR: Bank of America Merrill Lynch, New York

Day of Sale: 07/07 CITY OF HARTFORD, CONNECTICUT WEEK OF 77,475 A3/AA-/NAF $56,720M GENERAL OBLIGATION 07/06 REFUNDING BONDS, 2015 SERIES A $20,755M TAXABLE GENERAL OBLIGATION REFUNDING BONDS, 2015 SERIES B MGR: Siebert Brandford Shank & Co., Oakland

Day of Sale: 07/07 MURRIETA VALLEY UNIFIED SCHOOL WEEK OF 76,000 A1/A+/ DISTRICT, CALIFORNIA 07/06 GENERAL OBLIGATION REFUNDING BONDS, SERIES 2015 MGR: Stifel, Nicolaus & Company, Inc., San Francisco.

Day of Sale: 07/06 DALLAS INDEPENDENT SCHOOL DISTRICT WEEK OF 75,000 Aa1/AA+/ MULTI-MODEL LIMITED TAX NOTES- 07/06 SERIES 2015 MGR: Bank of America Merrill Lynch, New York

Day of Sale: 07/08 RHODE ISLAND HOUSING AND MORTGAGE WEEK OF 74,450 Aa2/AA+/ FINANCE CORPORATION HOME 07/06 OPPORTUNITY BONDS CONSISTING OF: $26,820M SERIES 66-A1 (NON-AMT) $10,385M SERIES 66-A2 (NON-AMT) $15,000M SERIES 66-B (ADJUSTABLE SIFMA RATE) NON-AMT) $ 1,020M SERIES 66-C1 (AMT) $22,225M SERIES 66-C2 (AMT) MGR: Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC, New York BROWNSBURG 1999 SCHOOL BUILDING WEEK OF 74,170 /AA+/ CORPORATION, INDIANA 07/06 AD VALOREM PROPERTY TAX FIRST MORTGAGE BONDS REFUNDING SERIES 2015 MGR: George K. Baum & Company, Denver REMARK: STATE INTERCEPT (AA-UNDERLYING)

Day of Sale: 07/08 UNIFIED SCHOOL DISTRICT NO. 266 WEEK OF 73,175 /AA/ SEDGWICK COUNTY, KANSAS (MAIZE) 07/06 GENERAL OBLIGATION REFUNDING AND IMPROVEMENT BONDS, SERIES 2015A MGR: George K. Baum & Company, Denver

Day of Sale: 07/07 CITY OF CLEVELAND, OHIO WEEK OF 68,985 A1/AA/ VARIOUS PURPOSE GENERAL OBLIGATION 07/06 EXP/EXP/ BONDS, SERIES 2015 MGR: Siebert Brandford Shank & Co., Oakland

Day of Sale: 07/09 COLLIN COUNTY, TEXAS WEEK OF 68,000 Aaa/AAA/ UNLIMITED TAX ROAD & REFUNDING 07/06 BONDS MGR: Citigroup Global Markets Inc, New York SERIAL: 2016-2035

Day of Sale: 07/07 SOUTH CAROLINA JOBS-ECONOMIC WEEK OF 65,745 A1/AA-/ DEVELOPMENT AUTHORITY 07/06 ECONOMIC DEVELOPMENT REVENUE AND REVENUE REFUNDING BONDS- FURMAN UNIVERSITY-SERIES 2015 MGR: Bank of America Merrill Lynch, New York

Day of Sale: 07/08 MOON AREA SCHOOL DISTRICT, WEEK OF 62,000 /AA-/ PENNSYLVANIA 07/06 GENERAL OBLIGATION BONDS MGR: Boenning & Scattergood, Inc., Conshohocken SERIAL: 2015-2029

Day of Sale: 07/08 MANTECA UNIFIED SCHOOL DISTRICT, WEEK OF 60,000 Aa2// CALIFORNIA 07/06 GENERAL OBLIGATION BONDS ELECTION OF 2014, SERIES A MGR: Stifel, Nicolaus & Company, Inc., San Francisco.

Day of Sale: 07/09 DOUGLAS COUNTY SCHOOL DISTRICT 0066 WEEK OF 57,000 Aa1/NR/NR (WESTSIDE COMMUNITY SCHOOLS) 07/06 IN THE STATE OF NEBRASKA GENERAL OBLIGATION BONDS, SERIES 2015 MGR: RBC Capital Markets, Dallas

Day of Sale: 07/07 RHODE ISLAND CLEAN WATER FINANCE WEEK OF 56,345 Aaa/AAA/

AGENCY 07/06 WATER POLLUTION CONTROL REVOLVING FUND REVENUE BONDS SERIES 2015 A (GREEN BONDS) ( POOLED LOAN ISSUE) MGR: Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC, New York INSURANCE: PERMANENT SCHOOL FUND GUARANTEE PROGRAM LAKE COUNTY, FLORIDA WEEK OF 48,995 // CAPITAL IMPROVEMENT REFUNDING 07/06 REVENUE BONDS MGR: Raymond James & Associates, Inc., St. Petersburg

Day of Sale: 07/08 CITY OF WILKES-BARRE FINANCE WEEK OF 47,045 /A-/ AUTHORITY, UNIVERSITY OF SCRANTON 07/06 REVENUE BONDS CONSISTING OF: $35,130,000 SERIES 2015A & $11,915,000 SERIES 2015B (TAXABLE) MGR: RBC Capital Markets, New York

Day of Sale: 07/08 SUSQUEHANNA UNIVERSITY, WEEK OF 45,000 A2// PENNSYLVANIA 07/06 UNIVERSITY REVENUE BONDS MGR: PNC Capital Markets LLC, Philadelphia SERIAL: 2016-2035 JEA WEEK OF 44,200 Aa2/AA-/AA FLORIDA ELECTRIC SYSTEM REVENUE 07/06 BONDS SERIES THREE 2015B MGR: J.P. Morgan Securities LLC, New York REMARK: 2016-2019, 2028-2031

Day of Sale: 07/07 SANDY CITY, UTAH WEEK OF 41,610 /AA+/ SALES TAX REVENUE BONDS 07/06 SERIES 2015 MGR: George K. Baum & Company, Denver

Day of Sale: 07/09 MURRIETA VALLEY UNIFIED SCHOOL WEEK OF 38,401 A1/A+/ DISTRICT, CALIFORNIA 07/06 2015 GENERAL OBLIGATION BONDS ELECTION 2014, SERIES 2015 MGR: Stifel, Nicolaus & Company, Inc., San Francisco.

Day of Sale: 07/06 DELAWARE COUNT, PENNSYLVANIA WEEK OF 35,000 Aa3// REGIONAL WATER QUALITY CONTROL 07/06 AUTHORITY MGR: Citigroup Global Markets Inc, New York SERIAL: 2016-2045

Day of Sale: 07/08 WESTERN MINNESOTA MUNICIPAL POWER WEEK OF 35,000 // AGENCY POWER SUPPLY REVENUE 07/06 REFUNDING BONDS MGR: Citigroup Global Markets Inc, New York SERIAL: 2031-2036

Day of Sale: 07/07 BUILD NYC RESOURCE CORPORATION WEEK OF 34,645 NR/A+/NR REVENUE BONDS (THE CHILDRENS AID 07/06 SOCIETY PROJECT), SERIES 2015 MGR: Raymond James & Associates, Inc., New York SERIAL: 2017-2035 TERM: 2040, 2045

Day of Sale: 07/09 STATE OF OHIO HIGHER EDUCATIONAL WEEK OF 33,935 // FACILITY REVENUE REFUNDING BONDS 07/06 HIRAM COLLEGE 2015 PROJECT MGR: Robert W. Baird & Co., Inc., Milwaukee

Day of Sale: 07/07 PUBLIC FINANCE AUTHORITY WEEK OF 32,830 /BB+/ EDUCATION REVENUE BONDS 07/06 (PINE LAKE PREPARATORY) SERIES 2015 TAX-EXEMPT MGR: BB&T Capital Markets a division of BB&T Securities, Charlotte TERM: 2025, 2035, 2045

Day of Sale: 07/09 MANTECA UNIFIED SCHOOL DISTRICT, WEEK OF 30,000 Aa2// CALIFORNIA 07/06 2015 GENERAL OBLIGATION REFUNDING BONDS MGR: Stifel, Nicolaus & Company, Inc., San Francisco.

Day of Sale: 07/09 CROWLEY INDEPENDENT SCHOOL DISTRICT DAILY 28,935 // TEXAS UNLIMITED TAX REFUNDING BONDS, SERIES 2015B MGR: BOSC, Inc., Richardson CALIFORNIA EDUCATION NOTES PROGRAM WEEK OF 28,000 /SP-1+/ TAX AND REVENUE ANTICIPATION NOTES 07/06 FISCAL YEAR 2015-16 NOTE PARTICIPATIONS MGR: Stifel, Nicolaus & Company, Inc., San Francisco.

Day of Sale: 07/07 LOS ALAMITOS UNIFIED SCHOOL WEEK OF 24,495 /AA/ DISTRICT 07/06 GENERAL OBLIGATION BONDS SERIES 2015 MGR: George K. Baum & Company, Denver

Day of Sale: 07/08 WASHINGTON LYNDEN SCHOOL DISTRICT WEEK OF 24,000 A1// NO.504 UTGO 15 07/06 GENERAL OBLIGATION MGR: Piper Jaffray, Minneapolis SERIAL: 2016-2034 REMARK: STATE SCHOOL BOND GUARANTY PROGRAM

Day of Sale: 07/07 CALIFORNIA LOS BANOS USB COP 15 WEEK OF 20,000 // MGR: Piper Jaffray, Minneapolis

Day of Sale: 07/08 COLTON REDEVELOPMENT AGENCY, WEEK OF 19,450 /A/ CALIFORNIA 07/06 SUCCESSOR AGENCY TO REDEVELOPMENT AGENCY OF THE CITY OF COLTON REFUNDING TAX ALLOCATION BONDS SERIES 2015 MGR: Stifel, Nicolaus & Company, Inc., San Francisco.

Day of Sale: 07/08 MISSOURI HOUSING DEVELOPMENT WEEK OF 18,246 /AA+/ COMMISSION 07/06 TAXABLE MULTIFAMILY HOUSING REFUNDING REVENUE BONDS 2015 SERIES 2 (FEDERALLY TAXABLE) MGR: George K. Baum & Company, Denver

Day of Sale: 07/09 ALABAMA ALTAPOINTE HEALTH SYSTEMS WEEK OF 15,990 /BBB-/ TOBACCO REV 15A 07/06 MGR: Piper Jaffray, Minneapolis SERIAL: 2016-2040 INSURANCE: MBIA

Day of Sale: 07/08 COLUMBIA COUNTY GEORGIA WEEK OF 15,000 Aa1/AA+/AAA GENERAL OBLIGATION SALES TAX BONDS 07/06 SERIES 2015 MGR: Jefferies LLC, New York SERIAL: 2018-2023 CLARK COUNTY, NEVADA WEEK OF 15,000 // SPECIAL IMPROVEMENT DISTRICT NO.151 07/06 (SUMMERLIN-MESA) LOCAL IMPROVEMENT’ BONDS, SERIES 2015 MGR: Stifel, Nicolaus & Company, Inc., San Francisco. SERIAL: 2016-2025

Day of Sale: 07/09 WASHINGTON RICHLAND UTGO REF 2015 WEEK OF 14,900 // GENERAL OBLIGATION 07/06 MGR: Piper Jaffray, Minneapolis

Day of Sale: 07/08 AYERSVILLE LOCAL SCHOOL DISTRICT WEEK OF 13,661 /AA/ UNLIMITED TAX GENERAL OBLIGATION 07/06 SCHOOL FACILITIES CONSTRUCTION AND IMPROVEMENT BONDS, SERIES 2015 MGR: Ross, Sinclaire & Associates, LLC, Cincinnati SERIAL: 2016-2052

Day of Sale: 07/08 OHIO PINNABLE COMMUNITY INFRA FIN WEEK OF 13,500 NR/AA/ AUTH COMMUNITY FACIL 15A 07/06 MGR: Piper Jaffray, Minneapolis INSURANCE: ASSURED GUARANTY CORPORATION

Day of Sale: 07/09 NORTH BEND, WASHINGTON WEEK OF 12,895 // CONSISTING OF: 07/06 $1,880M LIMITED TAX GENERAL OBLIGATION REFUNDING BONDS $9.135M WATER REVENUE MGR: D.A. Davidson & Co., Seattle REMARK: LTGO: NR/AA DUE: 2015-2026

WATER: NR/A+ DUE: 2016-2032

(5 YR CALL REFUNDING)

Day of Sale: 07/09 CITY OF PASADENA, TEXAS (HARRIS WEEK OF 12,840 // COUNTY) 07/06 2015 GENERAL OBLIGATION REFUNDING BONDS, SERIES 2015 MGR: Hutchinson, Shockey, Erley & Co., Chicago REMARK: S&P AND FITCH RATINGS TBD

Day of Sale: 07/09 CALIFORNIA BAKERSFIELD SD GO 2006 WEEK OF 12,770 // ELEC QSCB 15E 07/06 MGR: Piper Jaffray, Minneapolis

Day of Sale: 07/08 YORK COUNTY PENNSYLVANIA WEEK OF 10,000 /A-/ INDUSTRIAL DEVELOPMENT BONDS 07/06 YORK WATER AND SEWER COMPANY MGR: PNC Capital Markets LLC, Philadelphia SERIAL: 2026-2045 HENRY COUNTY DEVELOPMENT AUTHORITY, WEEK OF 9,680 Aa1// GEORGIA 07/06 REFUNDING REVENUE BONDS MGR: Raymond James & Associates, Inc., Atlanta

Day of Sale: 07/08 PUNXSUTAWNEY AREA SCHOOL DISTRICT WEEK OF 9,675 // JEFFERSON AND INDIANA COUNTIES, 07/06 PENNSYLVANIA GENERAL OBLIGATION BONDS, SERIS OF 2015 **********BANK QUALIFIED********** MGR: Janney Montgomery Scott LLC, Philadelphia

Day of Sale: 07/07 ROOSEVELT INDEPENDENT SCHOOL WEEK OF 9,199 NR/AAA/NR DISTRICT 07/06 (LUBBOCK COUNTY, TEXAS) UNLIMITED TAX REFUNDING BONDS, SERIES 2015 MGR: RBC Capital Markets, Dallas INSURANCE: PERMANENT SCHOOL FUND GUARANTEE PROGRAM

Day of Sale: 07/07 PALOS VERDES PENINSULA UNIFIED WEEK OF 8,000 Aa1// SCHOOL DISTRICT, CALIFORNIA 07/06 GENERAL OBLIGATION REFUNDING BONDS, SERIES 2015 MGR: Stifel, Nicolaus & Company, Inc., San Francisco.

Day of Sale: 07/08 INDEPENDENT SCHOOL DISTRICT NO. 271 WEEK OF 7,875 Aa2// ST. LOUIS COUNTY, MINNESOTA 07/06 (MESABI EAST) $1370M GENERAL OBLIGATION CROSSOVER REFUNDING BONDS, SERIES 2015A $6505M GENERAL OBLIGATION TAXABLE CROSSOVER REFUNDING BONDS, SERIES 2015B MGR: Robert W. Baird & Co., Inc., Milwaukee REMARK: A: 17-19

B: 18-25

Day of Sale: 07/08 SANTA ANA UNIFIED SCHOOL DISTRICT WEEK OF 7,660 // COMMUNITY FACILITIES DISTRICT 07/06 NO. 2004-1 (CENTRAL PARK PROJECT) 2015 SPECIAL TAX REFUNDING BONDS MGR: Stifel, Nicolaus & Company, Inc., San Francisco.

Day of Sale: 07/06 DOWNERS GROVE PARK DISTRICT WEEK OF 7,640 NR/AA+/NR DUPAGE COUNTY, ILLINOIS 07/06 $3,365M GENERAL OBLIGATION REFUNDING PARK BONDS (ALTERNATE REVENUE SOURCE), SERIES 2015A $4,275M GENERAL OBLIGATION LIMITED TAX PARK BONDS, SERIES 2015B MGR: BMO Capital Markets GKST, Inc., Chicago REMARK: SERIES 2015A - 2015-2025 AND 2028

SERIES 2015B - 2021-2030; 2032 AND 2034

Day of Sale: 07/07 INDIANA SOUTH CENTRAL COMMUNITY WEEK OF 7,500 NR/A+/ SCHOOL CORP AD VAL FIRST MORT 15 07/06 REVENUE MGR: Piper Jaffray, Minneapolis SERIAL: 2017-2035

Day of Sale: 07/08 WEST YELLOWSTONE, MONTANA WEEK OF 6,995 NR/A-/ SCHOOL DISTRICT 07/06 **********BANK QUALIFIED********** MGR: D.A. Davidson & Co., Seattle SERIAL: 2016-2035

Day of Sale: 07/08 CITY OF GARDEN RIDGE, TEXAS WEEK OF 6,660 // (COMAL COUNTY) 07/06 COMBINATION TAX AND REVENUE CERTIFICATES OF OBLIGATION SERIES 2015 **********BANK QUALIFIED********** MGR: George K. Baum & Company, Denver

Day of Sale: 07/07 UNIFIED SCHOOL DISTRICT NO. 385 WEEK OF 6,475 /AA-/ BUTLER COUNTY, KANSAS (ANDOVER) 07/06 /EXP/ GENERAL OBLIGATION REFUNDING BONDS SERIES 2015 (BANK QUALIFIED) MGR: George K. Baum & Company, Kansas City SERIAL: 2016-2018

Day of Sale: 07/09 CUYHOGA FALLS, OHIO WEEK OF 6,160 Aa2// TAXABLE LAND ACQUISITION & 07/06 IMPROVEMENT BONDS, SERIES 2015 MGR: Stifel, Nicolaus & Company, Inc., St. Louis

Day of Sale: 07/08 SCHOOL DISTRICT OF AMERY WEEK OF 6,015 // POLK AND ST. CROIX COUNTIES 07/06 WISCONSIN GENERAL OBLIGATION REFUNDING BONDS MGR: Robert W. Baird & Co., Inc., Milwaukee SERIAL: 2016-2020

Day of Sale: 07/09 ANSON INDEPENDENT SCHOOL DISTRICT, WEEK OF 5,925 /AAA/ TEXAS 07/06 UNLIMITED TAX REFUNDING BONDS MGR: Raymond James & Associates, Inc., Dallas SERIAL: 2016-2031 INSURANCE: PERMANENT SCHOOL FUND GUARANTEE PROGRAM REMARK: UNDERLYING RATING: A

**********BANK QUALIFIED**********

Day of Sale: 07/07 PLATTE CANYON SCHOOL DISTRICT #1 IN WEEK OF 5,905 Aa2// PARK COUNTY, COLORADO 07/06 GENERAL OBLIGATION REFUNDING BONDS SERIES 2015 **********BANK QUALIFIED********** MGR: Stifel, Nicolaus & Company, Inc., Denver SERIAL: 2015-2023

Day of Sale: 07/09 CITY OF IMPERIAL, CALIFORNIA WEEK OF 5,610 // COMMUNITY FACILITIES DISTRICT 07/06 NO. 2005-1 SPECAIL TAX REFUNDING BONDS, SERIES 2015A (SPRINGFIELD) MGR: Stifel, Nicolaus & Company, Inc., San Francisco.

Day of Sale: 07/09 CITY OF IMPERIAL, CALIFORNIA WEEK OF 5,005 // COMMUNITY FACILITIES DISTRICT 07/06 NO. 2006-2 SPECAIL TAX REFUNDING BONDS, SERIES 2015A (SAVANNA RANCH) IA NO. 1 MGR: Stifel, Nicolaus & Company, Inc., San Francisco.

Day of Sale: 07/09 BASTROP COUNTY, TEXAS LIMITED TAX WEEK OF 4,675 // REFUNDING BONDS SERIES 2015 07/06 MGR: FirstSouthwest, Dallas SERIAL: 2016-2026

Day of Sale: 07/08 SOUTH GEORGIA GOVERNMENT SERVICES WEEK OF 4,500 A2// AUTHORITY, GEORGIA 07/06 REVENUE BONDS (MITCHELL SCHOOL QUALIFIED ZONE ACADEMY BOND PROJECTS) **********TAXABLE********** MGR: Raymond James & Associates, Inc., Atlanta TERM: 2041

Day of Sale: 07/09 GORMAN INDEPENDENT SCHOOL DISTRICT, WEEK OF 3,851 /AAA/ TEXAS 07/06 UNLIMITED TAX REFUNDING BONDS MGR: Raymond James & Associates, Inc., Dallas SERIAL: 2018-2036 INSURANCE: PERMANENT SCHOOL FUND GUARANTEE PROGRAM REMARK: **********BANK QUALIFIED**********

Day of Sale: 07/07 BRIDGMAN PUBLIC SCHOOL DISTRICT WEEK OF 3,825 /AA-/ 2015 REFUNDING BONDS (GENERAL 07/06 OBLIGATION - UNLIMITED TAX) MGR: William Blair & Company, L.L.C., Chicago SERIAL: 2028-2035 INSURANCE: STATE OF MICHIGAN SCHL BD QUAL REMARK: Underlying A Rating

Day of Sale: 07/08 BOROUGH OF FOREST HILLS WEEK OF 3,610 // ALLEGHENY COUNTY, PENNSYLVANIA 07/06 GENERAL OBLIGATION BOND, SERIES 2015 **********BANK QUALIFIED********* MGR: Janney Montgomery Scott LLC, Philadelphia

Day of Sale: 07/08 BOROUGH OF WILKINSBURG WEEK OF 3,150 // (ALLEGHENY COUNTY, PENNSYLVANIA) 07/06 GENERAL OBLIGATION BONDS, SERIES OF 2015 **********BANK QUALIFIED********** MGR: Janney Montgomery Scott LLC, Philadelphia LOYALSOCK TOWNSHIP SCHOOL DISTRICT WEEK OF 3,020 Aa3// LYCOMING COUNTY, PENNSYLVANIA 07/06 GENERAL OBLIGATION BONDS SERIES OF 2015 MGR: Robert W. Baird & Co., Inc., Milwaukee SERIAL: 2015-2020

Day of Sale: 07/08 INDEPENDENT SCHOOL DISTRICT NO.2711 WEEK OF 2,500 MIG 1// ST. LOUIS COUNTY, MINNESOTA 07/06 (MESABI EAST) GENERAL OBLIGATION AID ANTICIPATION CERTIFICATES OF INDEBTEDNESS SERIES 2015C MGR: Robert W. Baird & Co., Inc., Milwaukee TERM: 2016

Day of Sale: 07/08 KANSAS RENO COUNTY USD NO.309 GO WEEK OF 1,785 NR/A/ RFDG 15 07/06 MGR: Piper Jaffray, Minneapolis SERIAL: 2016-2019

Day of Sale: 07/08 CALIFORNIA BAKERSFIELD CITY SD GO WEEK OF 1,000 // 2006 ELEC QSCB 15F 07/06 TAXABLE MGR: Piper Jaffray, Minneapolis

Day of Sale: 07/08 EAST VINCENT TOWNSHIP, PENNSYLVANIA WEEK OF 340 /AA/ GENERAL OBLIGATION BONDS 07/06 **********BANK QUALIFIED********** MGR: Boenning & Scattergood, Inc., Conshohocken SERIAL: 2015-2031

Day of Sale: 07/09

---------------------- Expected volume excluding daily issues: 4,370,148 (in 000‘s)