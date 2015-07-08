Intern's lawsuit against UBS can proceed, judge rules

(Reuters) - A former intern for UBS Financial Services can proceed with his lawsuit claiming that he should have been paid for his stint with the company - thanks, in part, to an appellate ruling last week that will make it more difficult for interns to sue for wages.

U.S. District Judge John Koeltl in the Southern District of New York on Tuesday denied UBS’ motion to dismiss the proposed class action filed by Christopher Marshall last year.

