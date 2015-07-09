FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
F-Squared files for Ch. 11 with offer from Broadmeadow Capital
July 9, 2015 / 10:52 AM / 2 years ago

F-Squared files for Ch. 11 with offer from Broadmeadow Capital

Jim Christie

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Investment advisor F-Squared Investment Management filed for bankruptcy on Wednesday with a deal to sell its assets after a $35 million settlement with the Securities and Exchange Commission prompted the loss of key customers.

The settlement in December over allegations F-Squared inflated its track record also triggered a breakup in May with mutual fund manager Virtus Investment Partners, cutting off an important source of business.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/1eIBPl9

