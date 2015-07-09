F-Squared files for Ch. 11 with offer from Broadmeadow Capital

(Reuters) - Investment advisor F-Squared Investment Management filed for bankruptcy on Wednesday with a deal to sell its assets after a $35 million settlement with the Securities and Exchange Commission prompted the loss of key customers.

The settlement in December over allegations F-Squared inflated its track record also triggered a breakup in May with mutual fund manager Virtus Investment Partners, cutting off an important source of business.

