RPT-TABLE- U.S. June existing home sales rise 3.2 pct
#Market News
July 22, 2015 / 2:11 PM / 2 years ago

RPT-TABLE- U.S. June existing home sales rise 3.2 pct

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Repeats to fix formatting)

WASHINGTON, July 22 (Reuters) - The following is data on U.S. existing home sales from the National Association of Realtors (seasonally adjusted annual rates): Units Sold (in mlns) June May MayPrev Apr June‘14 Total Existing Homes 5.49 5.32 5.35 5.09 5.01 Single Family 4.84 4.71 4.73 4.48 4.41 Condos/Co-ops 0.650 0.610 0.620 0.610 0.600 Units Sold, Pct Change June May MayPrev June15/14 Total Existing Homes 3.2 4.5 5.1 9.6 Single Family 2.8 5.1 5.6 9.8 Condos/Co-ops 6.6 0.0 1.6 8.3

June May MayPrev Apr June‘14 Total Median Price 236.4 228.9 228.7 218.7 222.0 Median Pct Change 3.3 4.7 4.6 6.5 Average Price 280.3 273.0 272.8 263.9 268.1 Average Pct Change 2.7 3.4 3.4 4.6 Units Available (mlns) 2.300 2.280 2.290 2.220 2.290 Months’ Worth of Supply 5.0 5.1 5.1 5.2 5.5

FORECAST:

Reuters survey of U.S. economists forecast:

U.S. June existing home sales at 5.40 mln unit rate

For Relevant Price Information, double click on one of these codes:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
