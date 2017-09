July 22 (Reuters) - Noranda Aluminum Holding Corp :

* Noranda CEO Kip Smith says the company continues to hold a “positive outlook” for aluminum prices beyond near-term in second-quarter earnings call

* Smith notes that both LME aluminum prices and Midwest premiums have stabilized after dropping sharply in May Source: bit.ly/1LDaJsa Further company coverage: (Reporting by Luc Cohen)