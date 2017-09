July 22 (Reuters) - The Bank of Canada said it will auction C$1.8 billion ($1.38 billion) 15-day t-bills on July 23.

For further details: www.bankofcanada.ca/stats/cars/results/tb_cm_12663_fcft_20150723 _103000.html ($1 = 1.3039 Canadian dollars) (Reporting by Solarina Ho)