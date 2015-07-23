FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Caterpillar CEO says company doing a lot internally to make sure things turn around - CNBC
#Market News
July 23, 2015 / 2:07 PM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Caterpillar CEO says company doing a lot internally to make sure things turn around - CNBC

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 23 (Reuters) - Caterpillar CEO Doug Oberhelman appeared on CNBC following the release of the company’s second quarter earnings results:

Oberhelman said the company is doing a lot of things internally to make sure things turn around

Oberhelman said the company has a lot of cash on the balance sheet, need to return some of that value to shareholders

Oberhelman said there is some hope for infrastructure building in the United States and abroad but countries are strangled with debt and have trouble getting it done

Oberhelman said we are investing in tech, getting ready for turnaround whenever that happens

Oberhelman said the company has a small exposure to Greece but our industry has been cut in half in China

Reporting By Meredith Davis

