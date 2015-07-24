FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Anthem CEO says has not discussed Cigna merger plan with regulators
July 24, 2015 / 1:49 PM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Anthem CEO says has not discussed Cigna merger plan with regulators

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

July 24 (Reuters) - Anthem CEO says Hoping For Potential Expansion Into Non-Blue states

Cigna CEO says planned merger should “align well” with regulators

Anthem CEO says merger with Cigna would accelerate Anthem improvements in cost of patient care

* Anthem CRO said company plans to suspend share buybacks for remainder of 2015

* Anthem CFO says company expects adusted earnings per share of $3.10 in Q2 2015

* Anthem CFO says expects full year earnings per share of over $10 per share

* Anthem CFO says full year forecast a bit higher than earlier expected because of suspension of stock buybacks

* Anthem says breakup fee for both Anthem and Cigna would be 3.8 percent of deal value

* Anthem CEO says expects company to “remain Blue” after Cigna deal, retaining relationships with Blue Cross/Blue Shield

* Anthem says does not expect cigna deal to create any issues regarding Blue Cross/Blue Shield rules

* Anthem says combination with cigna would leverage Cigna’s medicare advantage business

* Anthem says Cigna would help Anthem build doctor relationships, leverage personalized care, best practices

* Anthem CEO Joseph Swedish says he plans to remain CEO of combined entity for 2 years, and then transition to role of Chairman of Board

* Anthem CEO says planned split role with current Cigna ceo, who would become president of combined entity, is “perfectly aligned”

* Cigna CEO Cordani says deal would combine two “higher performing businesses,” entity will be sustainable “over the long haul”

* Anthem CEO says deal would be a “perfect match” in building stronger Medicare Advantage business

* Anthem CEO says will have to come up with strategy to work within Blue Cross/Blue Shield rules if merger is completed

* Anthem CEO says company has not had any discussions “at all” with regulators about proposed Cigna merger

* Cigna Ceo says the two companies’ businesses are “quite complimentary” geographically and in diversity of programs

* Cigna CEO says plans by new entity to expand affordable care, choices should “align well” with regulators Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting by Ransdell Pierson)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
