BRIEF-Johnson Controls expects passenger vehicle market to grow 6 pct in China
#Market News
July 24, 2015 / 4:15 PM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Johnson Controls expects passenger vehicle market to grow 6 pct in China

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 24 (Reuters) - Johnson Controls Inc executives discussed China during a conference call following the company’s third quarter 2015 earnings results:

* Passenger car business in China is not hit as hard as the overall market, Johnson controls CEO said

* All Johnson Controls businesses in China are gaining market share, the CEO said.

* Johnson controls exec say expecting passenger vehicles market to grow at 6 percent in China Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting by Meredith Davis)

