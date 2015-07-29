FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
CORRECTED-BRIEF-Express Scripts says cost of PCSK9 cholesterol drugs could "wreak financial havoc"
Sections
Featured
Tempers flare as Florida Keys evacuees wait to go home
Irma's aftermath
Tempers flare as Florida Keys evacuees wait to go home
Senators demand answers on Equifax hacking
Cyber Risk
Senators demand answers on Equifax hacking
Price tag dampens iPhone enthusiasm in China
Technology
Price tag dampens iPhone enthusiasm in China
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
July 29, 2015 / 1:45 PM / 2 years ago

CORRECTED-BRIEF-Express Scripts says cost of PCSK9 cholesterol drugs could "wreak financial havoc"

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Corrects to “wreak” instead of “reap” in second paragraph)

July 29 (Reuters) - Express Scripts Holding Co, the nation’s largest Pharmacy Benefit Manager, says in conference call:

* Labels of PCSK9 drugs are “narrow” in terms of types of patients that should use drugs

* New class of anti-PCSK9 cholesterol drugs “have potential to wreak financial havoc” among clients

* Express Scripts says prepared to help clients manage use of costly PCSK9 inhibitors Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting by Ransdell Pierson)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.