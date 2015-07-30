FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
COURTSHIP: Akin Gump leads in energy resources restructuring
#Westlaw News
July 30, 2015 / 11:07 AM / 2 years ago

COURTSHIP: Akin Gump leads in energy resources restructuring

Jim Christie

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - The recent renewed slide in commodity prices in general and energy prices in particular should remove any doubt that resources companies would dominate restructuring work in 2015.

Fitch Ratings has said energy, metals and mining companies were responsible for five of 11 defaults in the institutional leveraged loan market in the first six months of the year. Numerous resource companies have wound up in bankruptcy, and analysts expect more to come, including coal giant Alpha Natural Resources.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/1DRuNkb

