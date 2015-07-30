BRIEF-Occidental Petroleum's capex 'will continue to decline throughout the year'

July 30 (Reuters) - Occidental Petroleum Corp

* CEO says 2016 capex budget will be lower than 2015 if oil prices stay at current levels

* Spent $1.5 billion on capex in Q2 2015

* CEO says capex ‘will continue to decline throughout the year’

* CEO says expects to exit 2015 spending roughly $1 billion to $1.2 billion on quarterly capex

* CEO says: ‘We are learning to do more with less’

* CEO says productivity should increase as year goes on

* CEO says thinks dividend will be ‘fairly easy to maintain’ if float decreases

* Says interested in selling holdings in Williston Basin of North Dakota Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By Ernest Scheyder)