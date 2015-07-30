FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Occidental Petroleum's capex 'will continue to decline throughout the year'
Sections
Featured
Florida fisherman tries to ride out the storm
Irma
Florida fisherman tries to ride out the storm
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
Brexit
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
Cyber Risk
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
July 30, 2015 / 3:15 PM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Occidental Petroleum's capex 'will continue to decline throughout the year'

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 30 (Reuters) - Occidental Petroleum Corp

* CEO says 2016 capex budget will be lower than 2015 if oil prices stay at current levels

* Spent $1.5 billion on capex in Q2 2015

* CEO says capex ‘will continue to decline throughout the year’

* CEO says expects to exit 2015 spending roughly $1 billion to $1.2 billion on quarterly capex

* CEO says: ‘We are learning to do more with less’

* CEO says productivity should increase as year goes on

* CEO says thinks dividend will be ‘fairly easy to maintain’ if float decreases

* Says interested in selling holdings in Williston Basin of North Dakota Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By Ernest Scheyder)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.