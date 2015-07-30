Home automation seller Control4 surges ahead of earnings

SAN FRANCISCO, July 30 (Reuters) - ** Shares of home automation provider Control4 up 9.8 pct ahead of Q2 results after the bell; up 19 pct in past two sessions

** Company creates software and devices to automate music, security, lighting, temperature in homes

** Relies on dealers and professional installation of equipment; goes against growing do-it-yourself trend of “connected home” gadgets sold at hardware stores from companies like Google’s Nest

** Previous quarterly report was major disappointment for Wall St, sending shares down 28 pct over following 7 sessions

** Stock now near all-time lows following 2013 IPO with growing competition from recently listed Alarm.com and others

** Short interest has steadily increased to 14.5 pct in mid-July from 8.7 pct in January

** Short squeeze risk is 85/100 according to Starmine model considering volatility, suggested a high likelihood of a short-squeeze (Reuters Messaging: noel.randewich.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)