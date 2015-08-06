FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Eli Lilly shifts Alzheimer-drug study to USC
Sections
Featured
Flying into the eye of Hurricane Irma with U.S. 'Hurricane Hunters'
IRMA
Flying into the eye of Hurricane Irma with U.S. 'Hurricane Hunters'
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
Brexit
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
Cyber Risk
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Westlaw News
August 6, 2015 / 11:12 AM / 2 years ago

Eli Lilly shifts Alzheimer-drug study to USC

Barbara Grzincic

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Pharmaceutical giant Eli Lilly announced Tuesday it will shift the funding for clinical trials of an early-stage Alzheimer’s treatment from the University of California San Diego to the University of Southern California. The study of solanezumab is a large part of the Alzheimer’s Disease Cooperative Study, a $100 million, 70-member consortium that has been headquartered at UCSD since its inception in 1991.

However, the ADCS has been embroiled in litigation since the departure of its director of eight years, Dr. Paul Aisen, who moved to USC in June. In a lawsuit filed July 2, the UC regents accused USC of conspiring with Aisen and several of his colleagues, who also moved to USC in recent months, in an attempt to take the ADCS with them. The regents alleged that Aisen and his colleagues were blocking UCSD’s electronic access to the study results.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/1Mcz8XF

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.