BRIEF-Continental Resources would cut Bakken rig count if low oil persists

Aug 6 (Reuters) - Continental Resources Inc
* President Jack Stark says expects oil output to slip in Q3, level off in Q4
* Says expects to exit year producing 210,000 to 215,000 barrels of oil per day
* Says plans to keep ‘approximately 25 rigs’ operating for rest of year
* Says could cut Bakken rig count by 25 percent if low oil prices persist
* Has 10 rigs in Bakken today
* Says for every dollar spent this year in Bakken, booking 80 percent more reserves than in 2014
* Says about 70 percent Bakken oil production now delivered to market via pipeline
* Says has access to $1.3 billion liquidity under existing credit facility
* Expects 2016 maintenance capital budget of $1.8 billion to $2 billion
* Says at $50/barrel U.S. oil prices, outspends cash flow by $150 million to $200 million
* Says would be cash flow neutral at $60/barrel U.S. oil prices
* CEO Harold Hamm: ‘Oil supply and demand will rebalance’
* CEO Harold Hamm says expects U.S. ban on oil exports to be lifted by this fall
* Says would prefer asset sales or other steps before seeking funding from equity markets
* Says believes oil production in Bakken will drop off over time across all operators
* CEO Hamm says has confidence Obama will sign bill allowing U.S. exports of oil should it reach his desk
* Says will boost spending, activity in North Dakota's Bakken shale as oil prices recover