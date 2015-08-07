Sales rep's non-compete clause trumped pregnancy-bias claim

(Reuters) - A pharmaceutical sales representative who claimed that her female supervisor pressured her to cut short her maternity leave and warned her not to pump breast milk fell short of proving that the company violated the Family and Medical Leave Act or laws against pregnancy discrimination, a federal appeals court ruled Thursday.

The 11th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals affirmed summary judgment for Hill Dermaceuticals, which said it fired Joezette Hite in 2010 after discovering that she had started her own business, promoted it on company time, and advertised it in a way that disparaged Hill’s products.

