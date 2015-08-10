Black police officers in Boston lose drug-test fight

(Reuters) - The city of Boston did not illegally discriminate against black police officers by testing hair samples for cocaine, even though black officers were four times more likely to fail the annual test than white officers were, a federal judge in Boston ruled Thursday.

The racial disparity was outweighed by the police department’s legitimate need to test its officers, and the officers failed to show there was a better alternative than the one their union had approved, U.S. District Judge Douglas Woodlock wrote in a 45-page ruling.

