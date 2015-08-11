FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
9th Circuit orders EPA to act on neurotoxin ban
August 11, 2015 / 10:54 AM / 2 years ago

9th Circuit orders EPA to act on neurotoxin ban

Barbara Grzincic

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Blasting the Environmental Protection Agency for “egregious” delay in the face of an acknowledged threat to human health, a U.S. appeals court has given the agency an Oct. 31 deadline to issue a full and final response to environmentalists’ 2007 petition to take the neurotoxin chlorpyrifos off the market.

Monday’s ruling from the 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals was welcome news to Patti Goldman of Seattle-based Earthjustice, which is representing the Pesticide Action Network North America and the Natural Resources Defense Council in the mandamus action, which was filed last year to force the EPA to respond to the 2007 administrative petition.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/1KfxEWw

