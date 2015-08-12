Tencent Q2 revenue up 19 pct, slightly below estimates

BEIJING, Aug 12 (Reuters) - Tencent Holdings Ltd, China’s biggest social network and online entertainment firm, said second-quarter revenue rose 19 percent, slightly below estimates, as growth at its core gaming business slowed.

Revenue for the quarter ending March rose to 23.43 billion yuan, compared to the 24.12 billion yuan forecast made in a Thomson Reuters Smartestimate poll of 11 analysts.

Tencent’s net income rose 25 percent to 7.31 billion yuan, in line with analyst expectations of 7.32 billion yuan. Global monthly users of the company’s WeChat, the most popular app in China, broke the 600 million mark at the end of June. (Reporting by Gerry Shih; Editing by Miral Fahmy)