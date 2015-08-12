VA's expansion of Agent Orange benefits not retroactive - Fed Circuit

(Reuters) - The U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs can expand the group of veterans who are eligible for benefits due to Agent Orange exposure without making the change retroactive, a federal appeals court held Tuesday.

The decision by a unanimous three-judge panel of the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit affects veterans who were stationed in the Korean demilitarized zone between July 1969 and July 1971 and cannot prove actual exposure to Agent Orange. As a result of the ruling, they became eligible for disability benefits on Feb. 24, 2011, even if they were disabled years earlier.

