Nursing-home lessee not liable for prior owner's ERISA violation
August 13, 2015 / 11:06 AM / 2 years ago

Nursing-home lessee not liable for prior owner's ERISA violation

Barbara Grzincic

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - An Arkansas nursing-home operator is not responsible for a prior owner’s ERISA violations that left one employee with a six-figure medical bill, a federal appeals court said Wednesday.

The 8th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals reversed a verdict by a judge in Jonesboro, Arkansas, who had held that Osceola Therapy & Living Center Inc (OTLC) stood in the shoes of the prior owner, and ordered it to pay Kevin Nutt’s medical bills of $233,000 under the equitable doctrine of successor liability.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/1J1GCG0

