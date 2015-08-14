FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
8th Circuit revives age-bias suit against HCR ManorCare
August 14, 2015 / 12:02 PM / 2 years ago

8th Circuit revives age-bias suit against HCR ManorCare

Barbara Grzincic

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Comments by an “indirect” supervisor can still be considered direct evidence of age discrimination, a federal appeals court held Thursday, reinstating a Missouri woman’s lawsuit against a subsidiary of assisted-living giant HCR ManorCare.

A unanimous panel of the 8th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals reinstated the lawsuit that Cynthia Thomas filed in 2012 against Heartland Employment Services, the in-home and hospice-care arm of Toledo, Ohio-based HCR.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/1HKYq7h

