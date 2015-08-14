8th Circuit revives age-bias suit against HCR ManorCare

(Reuters) - Comments by an “indirect” supervisor can still be considered direct evidence of age discrimination, a federal appeals court held Thursday, reinstating a Missouri woman’s lawsuit against a subsidiary of assisted-living giant HCR ManorCare.

A unanimous panel of the 8th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals reinstated the lawsuit that Cynthia Thomas filed in 2012 against Heartland Employment Services, the in-home and hospice-care arm of Toledo, Ohio-based HCR.

