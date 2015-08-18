NLRB faults bank's attempt to push class action into individual arbitration

(Reuters) - Bank of America violated labor law when it tried to kill a wage-and-hour class action by moving to compel individual arbitration, the National Labor Relations Board ruled Friday.

While the underlying case settled with class arbitration last year, the decision further underscores the board’s view that employers cannot force workers to give up their rights to act collectively by pursuing class actions.

