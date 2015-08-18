Facing firing, bipolar chemist's request for transfer was still timely

(Reuters) - A chemist diagnosed with bipolar disorder can sue the Food and Drug Administration for failing to accommodate her disability, even though she didn’t reveal her condition until she learned she was being fired, a federal judge in Washington, D.C. ruled Monday.

Susan Von Drasek’s request for accommodations was timely because she was still employed and the FDA was therefore “still in a position to respond to it,” U.S. District Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson wrote.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/1HUHife