FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Facing firing, bipolar chemist's request for transfer was still timely
Sections
Featured
Scenes of destruction
IRMA
Scenes of destruction
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
Brexit
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
Cyber Risk
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Westlaw News
August 18, 2015 / 11:57 PM / 2 years ago

Facing firing, bipolar chemist's request for transfer was still timely

Barbara Grzincic

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - A chemist diagnosed with bipolar disorder can sue the Food and Drug Administration for failing to accommodate her disability, even though she didn’t reveal her condition until she learned she was being fired, a federal judge in Washington, D.C. ruled Monday.

Susan Von Drasek’s request for accommodations was timely because she was still employed and the FDA was therefore “still in a position to respond to it,” U.S. District Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson wrote.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/1HUHife

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.